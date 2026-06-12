SEALSQ And Wisekey Update Progress On Their Post-Quantum Security Cloud From Space Through The Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC)

Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in post-quantum semiconductors, cybersecurity and digital identity technologies, today announced significant progress in the development of the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC), a next-generation orbital platform designed to deliver post-quantum-secure services directly from space.

The initiative represents a new category of digital infrastructure where satellites become trusted computing nodes capable of delivering quantum-resistant cybersecurity, trusted digital identity, certified quantum randomness and artificial intelligence services from orbit.

The first satellite dedicated to QSOC architecture is scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX mission in the fourth quarter of 2026, marking the beginning of a multi-year deployment strategy that is expected to expand into a constellation of up to 100 satellites by 2033.

The Convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Space and Post-Quantum Security

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in critical infrastructure, financial systems, defense networks and autonomous devices, the need for trusted and quantum-resilient computing environments is becoming essential.

The Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud has been designed to gradually address this challenge by combining:



PQC

Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG)

Secure Digital Identity Infrastructure

Trusted Edge AI Processing Satellite-Based Secure Communications



The results intend to be a new generation of orbital infrastructure capable of providing secure, intelligent and autonomous services to governments, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

Unlike traditional cloud environments that rely exclusively on terrestrial data centers, QSOC extends trust into space, creating an independent and resilient security layer capable of protecting data, devices and communications against future quantum computing threats.

Proven Flight Heritage and Operational Experience

Unlike many next-generation space cybersecurity initiatives that remain at the conceptual stage, the QSOC is being built upon an operational foundation established through access to 21 partner-operates satellite successfully launched by SpaceX since 2023.

Through these missions, SEALSQ and WISeKey's subsidiaries have tested and validated their unique space-security technology integrating secure semiconductors, Root of Trust technologies, cryptographic identity management systems, secure digital wallets and quantum-resilient security frameworks directly onboard satellites.

This flight-proven differentiating infrastructure capability has enabled the secure authentication of devices, protection of satellite communications, safeguarding of mission-critical data and support for autonomous machine-to-machine transactions from space.

QSOC was designed and planned based on this legacy, and represents the evolution of technologies already validated in orbit and enhanced with artificial intelligence, post-quantum cryptography, quantum randomness services and trusted digital identity platforms.

A Strategic Integration of SEALSQ's Technologies

The project leverages the complementary strengths of both SEALSQ and WISeKey organizations.

SEALSQ contributes its expertise in post-quantum semiconductors, secure microcontrollers, cryptographic technologies, digital identity platforms and trusted artificial intelligence frameworks.

WISeKey's subsidiaries intend to provide the orbital infrastructure, satellite manufacturing capabilities, launch operations, ground segment management and secure communications architecture required to operate a global constellation.

Together, the two organizations intend to progressively integrate AI capabilities throughout the QSOC infrastructure, transforming satellites from communications platforms into intelligent orbital computing nodes capable of:



Secure edge computing

Intelligent network orchestration

Autonomous identity verification AI-assisted mission management

This architecture is expected to create one of the world's first AI-enabled orbital security clouds.

At Full Operational Capability (FOC), targeted for 2033, the constellation is expected to provide highly resilient global coverage with enterprise-grade service availability.

A New Commercial Model for Space-Based Cybersecurity

The Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud introduces a unique commercial framework under which SEALSQ will operate the cloud services layer, managing customer relationships, security services, digital identity infrastructure, trusted transaction platforms and AI-powered applications.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ and WISeKey, stated: "The future of cybersecurity will be defined by the convergence of artificial intelligence, post-quantum cryptography and space infrastructure. The Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud is our vision for creating a trusted digital layer above the Earth capable of securing communications, identities, devices and AI systems against the threats of tomorrow. Importantly, QSOC builds upon the experience gained through 21 successful SpaceX launches since 2025, during which we validated secure semiconductors, Root of Trust technologies, cryptographic wallets and trusted digital identity infrastructures in orbit. The first QSAT launch with SpaceX in Q4 2026 marks the next phase of that journey, transforming proven space-security technologies into the world's first post-quantum security cloud from space."

The launch of QSOC comes as governments and enterprises worldwide accelerate investments in quantum-safe cybersecurity, sovereign digital infrastructure and trusted artificial intelligence.

By combining space infrastructure, post-quantum cryptography and artificial intelligence into a unified platform, SEALSQ and WISeKey Space Advance Technologies are positioning themselves at the intersection of three of the most transformative technology trends of the coming decade.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.