Barrick Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report And Performance Data

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TORONTO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) today published its 2025 Sustainability Report and accompanying performance data, outlining the company's sustainability performance over the past year.

Our commitment to ensuring a safe culture was reflected in a strong performance across key safety metrics, with a 60% reduction in total recordable injury frequency rate since 2020, and a 28% year-on-year reduction in lost time injuries. The company remains dedicated to continuous safety improvement and strengthening our focus on fatality prevention.

We continued to strengthen our approach across key sustainability priorities including human rights, water stewardship, biodiversity management, and climate resilience. In 2025, 96% of Barrick's employees and 76% of its suppliers were drawn from host countries, with more than $7.1 billion in spending with local and host country suppliers. The company also invested more than $62 million in community-led development initiatives, and in April 2026, we published our Human Rights Report, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accountability in how we identify, manage, and oversee human rights risks and impacts across our operations and supply chains.

During the year, we strengthened the incorporation of environmental and biodiversity considerations into our operational planning and project development. We continued to advance the application of Barrick's Biodiversity Risk and Impact Assessment tool to improve how biodiversity risks are identified, assessed, and managed across our operations and projects. We also continued to optimize our water use via enhanced water reuse and recycling rates, exceeding our target of 80%, and advanced our Scope 3 emissions supplier engagement.

Barrick's President and CEO Mark Hill said,“As we enter an exciting new phase of growth and delivery, sustainability remains fundamental to how we operate. The principles that have guided us for years remain unchanged: keeping our people safe, mining responsibly, building strong partnerships, and delivering long-term value that is shared by all our stakeholders. During the year, we maintained an 'A' rating on our industry-first Sustainability Scorecard, demonstrating our ability to deliver consistently across the diverse jurisdictions in which we operate.”

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

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Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this release and the Sustainability Report, including any information as to our sustainability strategy and vision, targets, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“vision”,“strategy”,“believe”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“commitment”,“objective”,“aim”,“goal”,“continue”,“budget”,“potential”,“may”,“will”,“can”,“should”,“could”,“would”, and similar expressions. In particular, this release and the Sustainability Report contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: (i) Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision; (ii) Barrick's environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility (including social and economic development, water management, tailings, hazardous waste management, diversity, equity and inclusion, community relations, resettlement and disease prevention), human rights and biodiversity programs, policies and performance; (iii) Barrick's climate change strategy and associated greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, including with respect to our Scope 3 emissions; (iv) climate risks and opportunities identified through our climate scenario analysis; (v) the estimated timing and ability of Barrick to achieve environmental, social, health and safety, and energy reduction targets, including our absolute and intensity greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; (vi) Barrick's strategy to manage human rights issues, including in respect of resettlement initiatives and independent site assessments; (vii) Barrick's 2025 materiality assessment; and (viii) our joint ventures, partnerships and industry association memberships.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this release and the Sustainability Report in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: damage to the Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations, and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with diseases, epidemic and pandemics; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; employee relations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; Barrick's ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including our climate-related goals and greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); changes in U.S. trade, tariff and other controls on imports and exports, tax, immigration or other policies that may impact relations with foreign countries, result in retaliatory policies, lead to increased costs for raw materials and components, or impact Barrick's existing operations and material growth projects; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this release and the Sustainability Report are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the Sustainability Report.

Barrick Mining Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.