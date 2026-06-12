Ivybears Unveils Episode 3 Trailer As Fast-Rising Kids Animation IP Passes 250,000 Youtube Subscribers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Episode 1 surpassing 18 million views, Episode 2 reaching approximately 2.5 million views in one week, and the channel adding around 20,000 subscribers per day, IvyBears continues its rapid expansion from consumer brand to global entertainment IP.

Duesseldorf, Germany, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IvyBears, the fast-growing children's brand expanding into animated entertainment, has unveiled the official trailer for Episode 3 of its new IvyBears animated series. The release marks another milestone in the brand's rapid growth as a digital-first kids entertainment IP.

Chapter 3 Official Trailer

The trailer arrives as the IvyBears YouTube channel has passed 250,000 subscribers and is currently adding approximately 20,000 new subscribers per day. The momentum follows the strong performance of the first two animated episodes: Episode 1 has generated more than 18 million views within its first four weeks, while Episode 2 has reached approximately 2.5 million views in just one week.

Set in India, Episode 3 expands the IvyBears universe with a high-stakes jungle adventure. When a sacred golden statue is stolen by a traitor who pretends to be a trusted friend of the village elder, the IvyBears set out to recover it - only to discover that the mission has been designed as a trap for them. The new episode introduces betrayal, suspense and cinematic adventure to the fast-growing kids animation series.

“Episode 3 is an important milestone for IvyBears because it shows the scale of the world we are building,” said Kaan Haylaz, Founder of IvyBears and Moontrail Animation Studios.“We are moving beyond simple character storytelling and expanding IvyBears into a global adventure universe with emotional stakes, memorable locations and cinematic stories for children and families.”

The IvyBears animated series is developed together with Moontrail Animation Studios, the creative in-house studio supporting the brand's expansion into cinematic-quality animated storytelling. IvyBears plans to release new episodes on a monthly basis, creating a consistent content pipeline designed to grow the brand's global audience, deepen character engagement and expand the IvyBears universe across international markets. IvyBears and Moontrail Animation Studios also aim to begin production of a feature-length IvyBears film in 2026.

Originally known as a consumer brand, IvyBears is now expanding into children's entertainment with a broader franchise strategy across animation, YouTube, consumer products, licensing, merchandising and international distribution. The company's approach reflects a changing model in kids' entertainment: rather than launching first through traditional broadcasters or studios, IvyBears is building direct audience validation through digital platforms while also developing its consumer products and licensing ecosystem.

Kaan Haylaz has used the globally established IvyBears consumer brand and its existing market validation as the ignition point for what he describes as a“Reversed Disney Flywheel.” Rather than launching entertainment first and extending into consumer products later, IvyBears is moving in the opposite direction: building on a commercially validated brand with international acceptance, and using that foundation to accelerate the growth of its entertainment IP, licensing strategy and global franchise positioning.

The company's rapid subscriber growth has positioned IvyBears as one of the emerging digital-first kids animation projects to watch. In addition to its global audience growth, IvyBears is seeing particularly strong early audience signals in key international markets, including the United States. In recent U.S. campaign data, approximately one out of every two viewers has converted into a subscriber, with average watch time reaching 5 minutes and 49 seconds - an unusually strong engagement signal for a new kids animation IP.

“What makes IvyBears different is that we are not starting with entertainment alone,” Haylaz added.“We already have a consumer brand with international market validation, and we are now building the entertainment layer on top of that foundation. In that sense, IvyBears follows a reversed entertainment flywheel: product demand and brand acceptance first, then storytelling, licensing, retail and global distribution.”

The release of the Episode 3 trailer continues IvyBears' accelerated rollout of new animated content. With additional episodes planned, the brand is building toward a broader entertainment and licensing roadmap that connects cinematic storytelling, direct audience growth, consumer products and international partnerships.

The official IvyBears YouTube channel is available at:

@IvyBearsOfficial

About IvyBears

IvyBears is a German premium gummy brand that has evolved into a breakout children's entertainment IP. The company is building a global family-friendly franchise across animation, digital content, consumer products, licensing and merchandising. Originally established as a consumer products brand with international market validation, IvyBears is now expanding into cinematic animated storytelling with a rapidly growing global audience and a character-driven strategy designed for global franchise development.

About Moontrail Animation Studios

Founded by Kaan Haylaz, Moontrail Animation Studios is the in-house animation studio behind the development of the IvyBears animated universe. The studio focuses on creating cinematic-quality animated stories for global family audiences and supports IvyBears' monthly content rollout across YouTube and other digital platforms.

Media Contact

IvyBears

Sergi Rubio

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: