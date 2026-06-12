Tourism Ministry, Jordanian Embassy In New Delhi Celebrate Kingdom's 80Th Independence Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in New Delhi, hosted a reception on Thursday evening to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jordan's independence.

The event was held under the patronage of Jordanian Ambassador to India, Yousif Abdelghani, and brought together a number of Indian officials, including the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilizers, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The reception was also attended by business leaders, tourism stakeholders, travel agents, airline representatives, tour operators, media professionals, social media influencers, and members of the Jordanian community in India.

According to a statement issued by the Jordan Tourism Board on Friday, the event featured promotional films highlighting Jordan's tourism attractions, in addition to performances of Jordanian music and patriotic songs.

In his remarks, Ambassador Abdelghani said that Jordan's Independence Day represents a source of pride, reflecting the Kingdom's achievements in resilience, development, and modernization across various sectors under the Hashemite leadership. He also highlighted Jordan's attractive investment and tourism opportunities.

For her part, the Indian minister emphasized the strong and longstanding ties between Jordan and India, expressing India's desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields, particularly in the economic, investment, and tourism sectors.

//Petra// MF