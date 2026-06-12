Cabeau Introduces The Slim TNE S3® Deluxe: A New, Streamlined Take On Its Bestselling Travel Pillow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New innovation delivers Cabeau's patented support in a slimmer profile built for smaller necks and modern travel comfort

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabeau, the category leader in travel comfort, today announces the launch of the Slim TNE S3® Deluxe, a new addition to its bestselling TNE S3® lineup that delivers the same patented support in a slimmer, more streamlined profile.

Building on the success of the original TNE S3®, the Slim TNE S3® Deluxe was developed to give travelers more choice in how they experience comfort on the go. The new design introduces a refined shape and fit that better accommodates those who prefer a less bulky feel or have shorter and smaller necks, while maintaining the quality support Cabeau is known for.

The Slim TNE S3® Deluxe retains the core innovations that made the original TNE S3® a standout, including Cabeau's patented HeadCatchTM technology, which helps prevent forward head drop, and the Seat Strap System, which attaches to seats to keep the head supported and aligned throughout travel. The updated design also has been engineered to accommodate over-ear headphones, addressing a common traveler need, and includes a compact, premium travel case that compresses the pillow to half its size for easy portability.

“We've always believed that real travel comfort comes down to how well a product works with your body,” said David Sternlight, founder and CEO of Cabeau.“With the Slim TNE S3® Deluxe, we refined the fit without compromising support. This is about making high-performance comfort accessible to more travelers.”

Now available for presale at Cabeau for $59.99, the Slim TNE S3® Deluxe is offered in four destination-themed colorways: Santorini (Blue), Tokyo (Plum), Havana (Pink), and Verona (Olive Green).

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6'8” tall pro-basketball player's passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau's technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company's epochal success. Cabeau's award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

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Natalie Bleza Forrest

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