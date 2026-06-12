Tourism Board, Jordanian Embassy Commemorate Independence Anniversary In Ottawa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy in Ottawa, hosted a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the Kingdom's Independence, as well as the Accession to the Throne Day and Army Day celebrations, under the patronage of Jordan's Ambassador to Canada, Sabah Al-Rafie.

According to a statement issued by the Tourism Board on Friday, the event was attended by Canadian Minister of Sport Adam van Koeverden, Canadian officials, members of Parliament and the Senate, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Canada, and representatives of the business, investment, tourism, cultural and media sectors.

Speaking at the reception, Ambassador Al-Rafie said that Jordan's independence represents a journey of resilience, achievement, modernization and development that the Kingdom has witnessed over the past eight decades under the leadership of the Hashemite family.

The event featured cultural, heritage and tourism presentations showcasing Jordan's rich identity, in addition to a promotional video highlighting the Kingdom's tourism attractions and the historic achievements of Jordan's national football team, Al-Nashama.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a Jordanian flag-raising ceremony was held at Ottawa City Hall in the presence of the Mayor of Ottawa, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the Canadian Parliament, and members of the Jordanian community.

In a further tribute to the occasion, Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colors of the Jordanian flag later that evening. Members of the Jordanian community from Mississauga joined the celebration, which featured traditional dabke performances and patriotic songs.

//Petra// MF