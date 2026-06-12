Advanced Process Control Market Size Worth $33.98 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The advanced process control market has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by technological advancements and increasing automation across various industries. As manufacturing processes become more complex, the demand for sophisticated control systems continues to rise, shaping the future growth of this market. Here's a detailed overview of its current size, growth potential, key drivers, and regional dynamics.

Steady Expansion in Advanced Process Control Market Size

The advanced process control market demonstrated strong growth historically, increasing from $21.78 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $23.84 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth has been fueled by early adoption of automation software, dependence on manual process adjustments, expansion in petrochemical controls, initial deployments in oil and gas sectors, and the development of fundamental regulatory control solutions.

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Projected Growth Trajectory for the Advanced Process Control Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $33.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3%. This upward trend is driven by the surge in digital transformation within manufacturing, rising demand for predictive and adaptive control methods, growth in cloud-based process control systems, advancements in real-time analytics for process optimization, and increased use in pharmaceutical and energy industries. Key trends forecasted include AI-powered predictive control models, intelligent manufacturing optimization platforms, integration of cloud-based control solutions, expanded IoT-enabled process monitoring, and energy-efficient production control technologies.

Understanding Advanced Process Control and Its Role

Advanced process control involves model-based software solutions designed to regulate how industrial processes function. By leveraging real-time data and predictive algorithms, these systems optimize operational efficiency, reduce process variability, and enhance overall productivity within manufacturing settings, ultimately improving control over production activities.

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Increasing Chemical Production as a Critical Market Driver

Growth in chemical manufacturing is expected to significantly boost the advanced process control market. Chemicals, defined by their unique molecular compositions and roles in industrial processes, benefit from advanced process control technologies that improve operational efficiency, product quality, and compliance through continuous monitoring and automated process adjustments. For instance, the Chemical Industries Association's Fourth Quarter Economic Report in April 2022 highlighted that UK chemical production grew by 1.0% in 2022, followed by 2.2% in 2023, with projections of 2.3% growth in 2024. This steady expansion in chemical production underpins the increasing demand for advanced process control solutions.

Key Regional Players in the Advanced Process Control Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for advanced process control in 2025, reflecting strong industrial growth and technology adoption. Meanwhile, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market region over the forecast period. The market report also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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