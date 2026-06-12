Airportassist Recognized As Best Luxury Airport Concierge Services In North America

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)is proud to announceas the winner of. This global recognition highlights the AirportAssist's leadership in delivering tailored, personalized airport VIP and Meet and Greet services that redefine convenience for travelers across the continent.

Founded in 2014,offers VIP, Meet and Greet, Fast Track, Lounge Access, and Airport Pick-up and Drop-off services in over 1156 airports across 195 countries. With a multilingual and multinational team and a focus on personalization, the brand ensures smooth transitions for VVIPs, VIPs, CIPs, CXOs, HNIs, Celebrities and Families / Travelers in airports across the world.

“Our goal has always been to transform the airport into a place of ease, not stress,” said Sunitha Markose, CEO of AirportAssist.“This award is a meaningful reflection of the trust our clients place in us and our team's dedication to personalized service to the bespoke client at every step and stage at Airports across the world”.

Alexander Chetchikov, President of theand CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards, offered his congratulations:“AirportAssist represents the future of airport concierge and meet and greet services – efficient, adaptable, and highly personalized. Their global network covering 1156 airports in 195 countries and service innovation make them a standout amongst the Airport Assistance Service Providers in North America's luxury airport services.”

Founded in 2014, AirportAssist is a global leader in VIP and airport assistance services providing services in over 1156 airports across 195 countries. The company specializes in providing seamless, personalized, and stress-free airport experiences for VVIPs, VIPs, CIPs, CXOs, HNIs, Celebrities, Families, and Travelers with unique needs. With a multilingual and multinational team, AirportAssist combines cutting-edge technology, meticulous attention to detail, and empathetic human interaction to deliver world-class services. Key offerings include Meet and Greet, Fast Track, Lounge Access, Baggage Assistance / Porter Service, and Airport Transfers (Pick-ups and Drop-offs). Committed to inclusivity and excellence, AirportAssist ensures every journey – whether for business or leisure – is smooth, sophisticated, exclusive and truly luxurious.

For more information, please visit data-contrast="none">airportassist