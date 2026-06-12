Dubai Esports & Games Festival Shines Spotlight On Female Gamers In The Middle East Region

Dubai, June 2026: The recently-concluded Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) showed why it's one of the region's leading events in the gaming industry with GameExpo providing a space for females to showcase their skills, participate in tournaments and engage with the wider community.

Thousands attended the festival's flagship three-day GameExpo – the ultimate gaming playground, with the sector continuing to grow rapidly in the Middle East as DEF continued to promote inclusivity and diversity.

Among the opportunities was the Valorant Championship where a group of Emirati females took to the main stage to compete in the popular game between University of Wollongong and HCT College's esports team, where they were cheered on by a passionate packed crowd.

Also in attendance at the event was Maryam Maher, better known online as Mary or Mary Gaming. She has enjoyed an illustrious career so far with her key accomplishments winning the Valorant Champions in 2022 with her team – G2 Gozen. At that time, the 20-year-old became the first GCC-based female gamer to sign with an international team. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

She believes the gaming industry is going from strength to strength and events such as DEF bodes well for the future growth and is confident more women can follow in her footsteps.

She said:“Esports is one of the biggest industries and it's great to see professional female gamers competing and doing something that they love. Today, the industry continues to grow from strength to strength, and I believe it's more accessible than many traditional sports. It is really easy for females to start their interest in gaming, and develop their skills over time. The important factors are dedication and commitment as these can help them work their way up and reach the highest level in gaming and esports.”

She added:“I first started playing games when I was eight-years-old. Back then, there were not as many opportunities as before as there are today and has grown so much.

“There were not as many events. However, seeing events like GameExpo being held is really good as it helps people connect, make new friends and explore more about gaming. Esports is one of the biggest industries and opportunities like these events will help raise more awareness, attract new audiences and tournaments being held – which bodes for the future.”

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 was presented by du, with the support of key partners including Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding, and talabat. Together, these leading organisations are helping power one of the region's largest celebrations of gaming, esports, and digital entertainment.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.