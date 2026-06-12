Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Showcases High-Potential Startups At Cohort 11 Demo Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund MBRIF, an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation and support entrepreneurs across the nation, concluded its Demo Day to spotlight the latest cohort of innovators graduating from its Innovation Accelerator Program.

The latest cohort featured a promising group of founders from the UAE and beyond, each developing solutions aimed at addressing pressing market needs and future growth opportunities across sectors such as sustainability, health, education, water, robotics, and technology. The event served as a platform to recognise their progress, showcase their business potential, and connect them with stakeholders who can support their next stage of growth.

Supporting the Next Generation of Innovators:

Commenting on the occasion, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, said:“The Innovation Accelerator Program continues to reflect the Fund's commitment to supporting high-potential businesses that can contribute to the UAE's innovation ecosystem and long-term economic development. Demo Day is an important moment in that journey, as it highlights the progress these innovators have made and the commercial potential of the solutions they are bringing to market. Through the Accelerator, we aim to provide founders with the practical support, strategic guidance, and ecosystem access they need to scale with confidence and create meaningful impact, while contributing to the UAE's resilient and innovation-driven future.”

The event opened with welcome remarks from Shaker Zainal, Head of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) and Deputy CEO & Chief Business Officer at Emirates Development Bank. This was followed by innovative pitches from the cohort members, evaluated by a distinguished judging panel comprising H.E Faisal Belhoul, Chairman at J&F Holdings; Rabih Khoury, General Partner at MEVP; Dr. Anas Bataw, Partner at Zacua Ventures; Tanvir Shah, Serial Entrepreneur, Seasoned FinTech Advisor and a member of the MBRIF Advisory and Decision Committee

The judges evaluated the pitches based on innovation, scalability, and potential social and economic impact. The Best Pitch Award was won by Bellboy, while the Best UAE Homegrown Business Award went to Pharmedic. The Most Impactful Business Award was awarded to Palmear.

Advancing Innovation Through Practical Support:

Through its Innovation Accelerator Program, MBRIF continues to support high-potential businesses by providing them with access to mentorship, market-facing guidance, and a wider network of strategic partners. Each cohort reflects the program's role in helping innovative businesses strengthen their commercial readiness and move closer to sustainable scale.

Cohort 11 Demo Day reinforced the importance of giving entrepreneurs the right platform to present their ideas, build visibility, and access opportunities that can support their long-term development.

The participating startups included BioTwin, Pharmedic, Toothpick, Neulink, Disrupt-X, Synergy Quantum, Bellboy, SLZ, Qode Limited, CapQuest, Defy, AkelTech, Actualize, Professional, Digitech Oasis, ROBOX, Terra Grow, ReflowX, Palmear, Smartail, Third Body Dynamics.