Hisense Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026TM Kickoff With RGB Miniled Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, June, 2026 – Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is celebrating the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM as an Official Sponsor of the tournament, bringing fans closer to the excitement of football through technology and immersive experiences.

As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to advance display innovation through its latest RGB MiniLED technology, powered by Chromagic, delivering more natural and real color experiences for sports fans worldwide. Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is bringing this leadership to football's biggest stage through its pitch-side advertising, featuring the messages“The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV” and“Innovating a Brighter Life”, showcasing both its pioneering display technology and its vision of creating technology that enriches everyday life.

Commenting on the occasion, Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, said:“Football has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures and generations. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, we are proud to connect fans with the moments that matter most through innovative technologies and immersive experiences that help bring the excitement of the game closer to home.”

To celebrate the opening of the tournament, Hisense is bringing fans closer to the action through a series of global and regional activations designed to enhance the match-viewing experience. As part of its global celebrations, Hisense is launching a week-long fan experience at New York's Hudson Yards. The pop-up experience combines interactive football installations in collaboration with Adidas, stadium-inspired display zones, digital graffiti creation activities, and FIFA World Cup 2026TM official merchandise giveaway. Visitors can experience vivid visual interactions powered by RGB MiniLED, explore Hisense's latest large-screen innovations, and engage with immersive entertainment experiences designed to recreate the atmosphere of match day inside the home.

In the Middle East and Africa, Hisense is extending the excitement through a series of fan engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the tournament. The brand will be present at major fan zones and football viewing destinations, including official FIFA Fan Zones in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, alongside selected venues across Qatar and Iraq. In addition to showcasing its latest product innovations, Hisense is organizing watch parties, interactive football-themed activities, competitions, and entertainment experiences designed to bring fans together and amplify the tournament atmosphere.

Through its global and regional activations, Hisense continues to connect fans with the world's biggest sporting moments. From New York to the Middle East and Africa, the brand is creating new ways for supporters to experience every goal, every celebration, and every colour worth cheering for.

About Hisense:

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.