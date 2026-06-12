Bookingcentral Launches Dispatch & Delivery Module To Help Rental Operators Streamline Deliveries, Pickups, And Field Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new feature connects reservations, driver assignments, waivers, inspections, fleet management, and damage documentation in one workflow

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, a leading booking and operations management platform for rental businesses, today announced the launch of its new Dispatch & Delivery Module, designed to help rental operators simplify deliveries, pickups, driver communication, and field operations.

For many rental businesses, the booking itself is only the beginning. Whether delivering golf carts, boats, pontoons, RVs, jet skis, ATVs, or other rental equipment, operators often rely on a mix of spreadsheets, text messages, phone calls, and handwritten notes to coordinate deliveries and manage field teams.

BookingCentral's new Dispatch & Delivery Module was built to eliminate those disconnected processes by bringing delivery management directly into the booking workflow.

"Many software platforms stop at the reservation," said Martin Israelsen, Founder of BookingCentral. "But for operators that deliver rentals, that's where the real work begins. We built Dispatch to help businesses manage the entire customer journey, from reservation to delivery, pickup, inspections, and return."

The Dispatch & Delivery Module allows operators to:



Assign drivers to deliveries and pickups

Organize routes and stop sequences

Capture customer delivery addresses during checkout

Include gate codes and special instructions

Send automated driver manifests via text message

Provide direct Google Maps navigation links Manage deliveries and pickups from a centralized dashboard





Unlike standalone dispatch systems, Dispatch is fully integrated into BookingCentral's broader operations platform.

Once a rental is delivered, operators can immediately access:



Digital rental agreements and waivers

Driver's license and document collection

Mobile check-in and check-out workflows

Before-and-after photos and video documentation

Damage reporting and inspection records

Fleet status and maintenance tracking Customer communication tools



This integrated approach helps eliminate the operational silos that often exist between reservations, paperwork, inspections, and field teams.

The new Dispatch & Delivery Module was developed in collaboration with existing BookingCentral customers who deliver rentals directly to customers, including golf cart operators, RV rental companies, boat rental businesses, watersports operators, and powersports rental providers.

Benefits include:



Reduced manual coordination

Improved driver accountability

Better communication between office and field teams

Faster delivery and pickup workflows

Enhanced documentation and record keeping Increased operational visibility



The Dispatch & Delivery Module is available as part of the BookingCentral platform and complements the company's existing suite of tools, including online reservations, dynamic pricing, digital waivers, mobile check-in and check-out, fleet management, customer communication, memberships, and QR code operations tools.

To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit .

About BookingCentral

BookingCentral is an all-in-one booking and operations platform built specifically for rental and tour businesses. The platform helps operators manage online reservations, payments, fleet availability, customer communication, digital waivers, mobile field operations, memberships, dispatching, and day-to-day business operations from a single system. BookingCentral serves rental operators across North America in the marine, recreation, mobility, and outdoor adventure industries.

Media Contact:

Victoria Ebert

Marketing & Business Development

BookingCentral

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