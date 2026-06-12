Stark Future Delivers Breakthrough Performance At Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four Days. One Mountain. A defining Week for Electric Performance.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For thirty years, riders have travelled to Austria's Iron Giant to test themselves against one of the toughest challenges in motorsport.

The 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo was no different.

Over four days of competition, Stark Future delivered its strongest hard enduro performance to date, sweeping the REMUS Rocket Ride podium, placing three riders inside the Prologue top ten, and finishing the world's toughest one-day hard enduro race with two riders inside the overall top twelve.

What began with the acceptance of electric motorcycles into Erzbergrodeo became something much more significant in 2026.

Competition.

A PERFECT START









Thursday's REMUS Rocket Ride saw Stark Future lock out the top four positions.

Racing Director Sébastien Tortelli took victory after winning every qualifying heat and securing the holeshot in the final. Marc Sans finished second, David Herbreteau third, and Austrian guest rider Ossi Reisinger fourth.

On one of the most iconic hill climbs in off-road racing, the Stark VARG dominated from start to finish.

Sébastien Tortelli

Stark Future Racing Director & REMUS Rocket Ride Winner

Marc Sans

REMUS Rocket Ride Runner-Up

"The Rocket Ride is pure intensity. One hill, one chance, and no room for mistakes. To stand on the podium alongside Seb and David and give Stark a complete sweep was a great way to start the week. It showed what the VARG can do when traction, precision and commitment matter most."

David Herbreteau

REMUS Rocket Ride Third Place

"The result belonged to the entire team. From the riders to the mechanics and engineers, everyone contributed. To lock out the podium at Erzberg is something we'll remember for a long time."

SPEED ON THE MOUNTAIN



Toby Martyn delivered an equally impressive performance.

Running as high as fourth in the opening stages, Martyn suffered a heavy crash before later losing his rear hand brake in the infamous Karl's Dinner section. Armed with little more than zip ties, tape and determination, he repaired the bike trailside and continued.

He crossed the finish line in twelfth overall with more than twelve minutes remaining before the four-hour cut-off.

Toby Martyn

12th Overall – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2026

Cooper Abbott

38th Overall – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2026

Among the 500 riders who entered the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, more than 23 competitors took to the start on Stark VARG machinery. This contingent included guest riders Jon Pearson and Eric Seifert, both of whom successfully navigated the grueling course to reach the finish line.