Springgreen Leadership Summit Brings Top Franchise Owners Together To Build Wealth And Business Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen recently brought together a select group of top-performing franchise owners for its 2026 Leadership Summit, an exclusive event focused on leadership development, financial intelligence, business growth, and long-term wealth creation.

Held in Chicago, the two-day summit encouraged franchise owners and the support center to think beyond daily operations and focus on the bigger picture by building stronger organizations, increasing business value, and creating opportunities for greater support and long-term success. Through collaborative discussions with SpringGreen leadership, attendees explored strategies to strengthen performance, develop people, and position their businesses for future growth.









" Our="" franchise="" owners="" work="" incredibly="" hard="" to="" grow="" their="" businesses,"="" said="" Brad="" Johnson,="" President="" of="" SpringGreen.="" "This="" event="" is="" about="" helping="" all="" of="" us="" think="" differently="" about="" the="" future="" so="" that="" we="" can="" ultimately="" work="" to="" achieve="" the="" personal="" and="" financial="" goals="" that="" inspired="" them="" to="" become="" business="" owners="" in="" the="" first="" />

Among the topics discussed was business valuation and exit planning, encouraging owners to consider the long-term value of their businesses and the factors that contribute to future wealth building opportunities.

"The best time to prepare a business for sale isn't when you're ready to exit. It's years before," said Mark Potocki, Vice President of Business Development at SpringGreen. "Owners who focus on building strong systems, recurring revenue and sustainable growth are often in the best position to maximize value and create options for the future."

The Leadership Summit reflects SpringGreen's ongoing commitment to franchise owner development and its belief that lasting success extends beyond revenue growth. By investing in leadership, accountability, financial intelligence, and long-term planning, franchise owners are better positioned to build resilient businesses that generate value for themselves, their families, employees and customers.

About SpringGreen

In its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control services. Through proven systems, industry-leading support, and a commitment to franchise owner success, SpringGreen helps entrepreneurs build scalable businesses while delivering exceptional service to customers across the country. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit

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