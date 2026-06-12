Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against The Ensign Group (ENSG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A short-seller report alleged that The Ensign Group gamed CMS quality ratings and engaged in improper billing practices -- and the stock dropped sharply on the news.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) fell sharply on June 8, 2026, after Hunterbrook published a short-seller report alleging systemic quality-measure gaming, neglect, and improper related-party billing at the skilled nursing facility operator. Investors who lost money on ENSG are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Hunterbrook report alleged that ENSG inflated CMS star ratings -- a key metric that drives reimbursement rates and investor confidence. On the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call on May 1, 2026, CEO Barry Port stated that "85% of all of our operations are at 4- or 5-star quality measures." The short-seller report directly challenged the accuracy of those quality metrics, alleging that the ratings were the product of systematic data manipulation rather than genuine clinical performance.

The report also alleged improper related-party billing practices at the company's network of skilled nursing facilities. Prior to the report's publication, on June 2, 2026, a director filed a Form 144 attesting that "he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed." The stock declined sharply in the session following the Hunterbrook publication.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Ensign Group investment may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ENSG Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the ENSG investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased ENSG securities and suffered losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether The Ensign Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its quality-measure performance, staffing metrics, and billing practices. When the Hunterbrook short-seller report challenged those representations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ENSG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ENSG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ENSG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171