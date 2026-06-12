Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Sailpoint, Inc. (SAIL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SailPoint guided investors toward continued growth -- but the forward outlook disclosed on June 9, 2026 told a sharply different story, and the stock dropped approximately 12% in a single session

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) lost approximately 12% of their investment value on June 9, 2026, after management's forward guidance undercut the growth trajectory the Company had previously projected. Those who suffered losses on their SAIL holdings are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether SailPoint adequately disclosed headwinds that materialized in its forward outlook. In its Q4 2026 earnings call on March 18, 2026, management projected continued momentum and highlighted expanding demand across its identity security platform. On June 9, 2026, SailPoint released Q1 FY 2027 results that included a negative EPS forecast for the coming quarter and warned that foreign-exchange volatility would dampen annual recurring revenue growth. The stock fell approximately 12% the same day.

SAIL investors who lost money are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SAIL Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether SailPoint made materially false or misleading statements regarding its forward growth outlook and the sustainability of its revenue and earnings trajectory. When the actual guidance was disclosed on June 9, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did SAIL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 12% on June 9, 2026, after management disclosed a negative EPS forecast and foreign-exchange headwinds that had not been previously signaled to investors.

Q: What do SAIL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my SAIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SAIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171