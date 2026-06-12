ERAS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Erasca (ERAS) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On August 10, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Erasca between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ERAS) and reminds investors of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: 1) ERAS-0015's preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. (" RevMed")="" and="" placed="" Erasca="" at="" risk="" of="" violating="" patent="" and="" trade="" secret="" protections;="" and="" (2)="" based="" on="" the="" foregoing,="" Defendants="" lacked="" a="" reasonable="" basis="" for="" their="" positive="" statements="" related="" to="" />

On April 27, 2026, before the market opened, Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from legal counsel for RevMed alleging that Erasca's ERAS-0015 infringes a RevMed patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225) and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation, and that Erasca had "improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures." On this news, Erasca's stock price fell $2.34, or approximately 10.9%, from a closing price of $21.49 on April 24, 2026 to close at $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026.

On April 27, 2026, at approximately 4:17 p.m. EDT, Erasca filed a separate Form 8-K reporting preliminary Phase 1 clinical data for ERAS-0015 and disclosing that one patient that received 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died approximately a month after starting ERAS-0015, classified as a "Grade 3 TRAE of pneumonitis" that "progressed to Grade 5 after withdrawal of supportive care per patient decision," and further stating that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates, including RMC-6236, were "not based on any head-to-head clinical trials" and are "inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable." On this news, Erasca's stock price fell $9.25, or more than 45%, from a closing price of $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $9.90 per share on April 28, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Erasca's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Erasca class action, go to /ERAS call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Erasca, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Erasca, Inc. securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Erasca, Inc. securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by touting positive preclinical data for its ERAS-0015 drug candidate that was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc.'s (RevMed) proprietary compound, placing Erasca at risk of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation claims. As the truth emerged in two rapid disclosures on April 27, 2026 - first, when Erasca disclosed receipt of a letter from RevMed's legal counsel alleging patent infringement and improper preclinical data comparisons, causing ERAS shares to fall approximately 10.9%, and then after market close, when Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data revealing a patient death classified as a Grade 3 treatment-related adverse event and acknowledged that its prior comparisons to competing compounds were not based on head-to-head clinical trials, causing shares to fall an additional 45% - ERAS's stock price declined from $21.49 to $9.90 per share over two trading days, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Erasca, Inc. class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 - the Class Period - and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Erasca securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Erasca employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Erasca, Inc. lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Erasca, Inc. class action is a court-appointed investor - typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case - who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Erasca investor who purchased ERAS securities during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 10, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Erasca, Inc. stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Erasca, Inc. securities class action is August 10, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit /ERAS

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