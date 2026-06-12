Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Launches AI-Driven "Smart Supply Chain Hub," Redefining Global Sourcing for Non-Standard Industrial Components

12.06.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OK - June 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today announced the official launch of its proprietary "Smart Supply Chain Hub" (SSCH), a digitally-integrated platform designed to solve the chronic fragmentation of the global non-standard industrial parts market. By leveraging its self-developed "Non-standard Butler" software infrastructure, the Company is fundamentally transforming its business model from a standalone manufacturer into a scalable, platform-driven industrial ecosystem that bridges the gap between sophisticated engineering and decentralized production capacity. Transforming from a Standalone Manufacturer to a Scalable Industrial Platform For decades, the procurement of custom, non-standard components - such as specialized welding fixtures, robotic bases, and automated production lines - has been plagued by a lack of pricing transparency and extended lead times. The launch of the Smart Supply Chain Hub effectively centralizes this fragmented market into a single, high-efficiency digital interface. This transition allows global integration giants like Mino and international automotive OEMs to access a one-stop procurement gateway that integrates precision design, 100mm laser cutting, and 5-axis CNC machining into a unified, auditable workflow. Maximizing Capital Velocity and Financial Resilience through Digital Auditability Beyond its operational impact, the SSCH platform serves as a powerful engine for financial optimization within the industrial supply chain. By digitizing every stage of order tracking and quality assurance, Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. has achieved a radical improvement in cash flow cycles for its partners. The platform has successfully reduced average payment cycles for secondary suppliers from the industry standard of six months down to just 30 days. This accelerated capital velocity not only enhances the overall health and resilience of the supply chain but also provides the Company with superior data integrity and negotiating leverage, creating a more transparent financial environment for global investors. AI-Enhanced Resource Allocation and the Future of Decentralized Manufacturing The Smart Supply Chain Hub utilizes proprietary algorithms to synchronize complex engineering demands with optimized production slots across the Company's network of facilities. In the 2026 manufacturing landscape, where embodied AI and advanced robotics require rapid prototyping and high-precision iteration, this system ensures that ultra-large-scale industrial equipment is utilized at peak efficiency. This intelligent allocation of resources minimizes downtime and maximizes output, providing the digital infrastructure necessary for global industrial leaders to iterate their production lines faster and at a significantly lower cost than traditional models. Management Commentary

"We are effectively building the 'Uber' for the high-precision industrial parts sector," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division. "The launch of the Smart Supply Chain Hub marks the definitive shift of Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. toward a high-multiple, technology-enhanced business model. We are no longer just producing physical components; we are providing the operational intelligence that powers global industry. This platform-based approach allows us to scale rapidly through acquisitions while delivering the consistent, high-efficiency financial results that today's institutional capital markets demand." About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence. Stay connected:

Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

OTC Markets: LBRG Stock Quote

X (formerly Twitter)

LinkedIn Instagram Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

...

+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law Source: Ladybug Resource Group

12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

