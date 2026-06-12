Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Clash Over Land Dispute Sparks Political Slugfest

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 12 (IANS) A violent clash linked to an alleged land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has snowballed into a political controversy, with former Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath accusing the administration of acting under political pressure and demanding a high-level probe, while sitting BJP MP Vivek "Bunty" Sahu has sought action against those linking his name to the incident.

The dispute, which occurred on Thursday in Prahlad village under the Kundipura police station limits, allegedly involved members of a Scheduled Caste family and local residents. The incident triggered protests by tribal youths, political exchanges and competing claims from both sides, keeping tensions high across the district on Friday.

In a strongly worded statement, former Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, described the assault on a Scheduled Caste family as "deeply condemnable and alarming". He alleged that the police and administration appeared to be functioning in a one-sided manner under pressure from influential political figures.

“The matter raises serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable communities. Instead of ensuring impartial justice, efforts seem to be aimed at silencing the voices of the victims,” Nath said while demanding an impartial, high-level inquiry into the entire episode.

He urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) to order a fair investigation, take strict action against those found guilty and provide protection to the affected tribal and Dalit families.

Meanwhile, Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu reached the Kotwali Police Station late on Thursday night and released a video demanding action against those making allegations against him on social media. Sahu maintained that his name was being dragged into the dispute without evidence and called for a neutral investigation.

“The truth should come out through an impartial inquiry. Action should be taken against anyone found spreading false allegations,” Sahu said.

He later visited a hospital to meet persons injured in the clash.

The issue gained further momentum on Friday when a large number of tribal youths assembled in Chhindwara town and staged protests at the Kotwali Police Station and the Buddha Dharma Tekri police outpost.

Tribal leader Pravin Dhurve demanded the arrest of all accused persons within 24 hours, naming several individuals allegedly involved in the dispute.

At least four persons were injured in the violent clash and were admitted to the district hospital.

Police said they were examining the sequence of events, video evidence and complaints filed by rival groups.

“An investigation is underway and statements from both sides are being recorded. People involved in the incident are being identified. Further action will be initiated based on the outcome of the investigation,” a police official said.