NITI Aayog Holds Discussions With Cms Of Northeastern States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Friday held discussions with the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura on development priorities, innovations and challenges in the eight Northeastern states.

The interaction by NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Ashok Lahiri and members from NITI Aayog saw participation of senior officers from Northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted that the Northeast is undergoing a significant transformation and emerging as a key engine of growth.

Emphasising the state's immense potential, particularly in hydropower, the Chief Minister stressed the need to further strengthen the skills and capacity building of its human resources.

He also shared innovative governance initiatives being implemented in the state such as 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar', 'Seva Aapke Dwar' and 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar', aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery and swift redressal of public grievances.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opined that development must be balanced to avoid regional disparities and ensure inclusive growth.

He appreciated the historic tripartite memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday between the governments of India, Assam and Nagaland for facilitating mineral oil operations in the Assam–Nagaland boundary areas, highlighting it as a model of cooperative development.

Chief Minister Sarma also noted that Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing state in the country while making significant strides in social development indicators.

He stressed the importance of addressing regional requirements to sustain and accelerate this progress.

During the interaction, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasised that economic growth must translate into meaningful human development.

He shared Meghalaya's vision in the form of 'Transformation Journey 2032' which aims to realise the goal of a 'Viksit Meghalaya'.

Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the significant role of externally aided projects in creating critical assets and accelerating development.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his address highlighted the immense tourism potential of the state and shared its successful community-based tourism model driven by self-help groups and local communities.

He noted that tourist footfall in Mizoram has increased manifold over the past four years.

He also sought support for the Mizoram Ginger Mission and emphasised the need for greater flexibility in centrally sponsored schemes to address eligibility challenges often faced by North-Eastern states.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasised the importance of continuing the support provided through the 15th Finance Commission to sustain the state's development momentum.

He highlighted the potential for new infrastructure projects, expansion of economic activities, oil and gas exploration and strengthening the agriculture sector.

Rio also stressed the need for improved transport infrastructure and enhanced global market access for products such as Nagaland coffee.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh highlighted the ongoing efforts associated with rehabilitation and resettlement measures in the state.

He stressed the importance of robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure the timely implementation of reconstruction and housing initiatives, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to support affected communities and restore normalcy.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang discussed the critical role of tourism, connectivity and digital infrastructure in driving the state's development.

He emphasised the need for commercially viable air connectivity and improved digital infrastructure to enhance accessibility and economic opportunities across the region.

Chief Minister Tamang also called for the continuation of the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) to promote industrial growth, attract investments and generate employment.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state's geographical constraints, extensive international border and skill gaps, emphasising the need for targeted interventions to accelerate economic growth and investment.

He said that trade and connectivity infrastructure, including integrated check posts, railway services and air connectivity need to be enhanced.

Chief Minister Saha also underscored the potential of sectors such as bamboo, rubber, textiles, pharmaceuticals, sports and tourism.