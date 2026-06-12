Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker Reunite With The 'Lagaan' Cast Ahead Of The 25-Year Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) As one of the most iconic movies from Bollywood, "Lagaan" is all set to complete 25 years of release on June 15 this year, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and the director of the highly acclaimed drama, Ashutosh Gowariker, recently reunited with the cast of the movie.

In the video uploaded by Aamir's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, on their official handle on Friday, Aamir and Ashutosh were seen warmly meeting all the cast members. This was followed by what seemed to be a fun chat session among the old 'Lagaan' teammates.

"Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite with the Lagaan cast after 25 years," they captioned the post.

Meanwhile, as a mark of celebration on "Lagaan" clocking 25 years, Aamir and Aamir Khan Productions will be hosting a grand party on Saturday, June 13, with the entire cast and crew of the iconic movie.

Along with "Lagaan", Aamir Khan Productions will also be celebrating its silver jubilee, making it a double celebration.

During the get-together, Aamir will also be hosting the various actors, technicians, and filmmakers who have been a part of this 25-year journey of Aamir Khan Productions.

Refreshing your memory, "Lagaan" was screened at numerous international film festivals back in the day. It was the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for 'Best Foreign Language' Film. Not just that, during the 49th National Film Awards, "Lagaan" went on to win eight awards, including the 'Best Popular Film'.

The music for the film scored by the Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman continues to hold a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

On the personal front, Aamir is all set to tie the knot for the third time with his ladylove, Gauri Spratt.

Going by the source close to Aamir, the couple will be taking the plunge on July 5 this year in a simple registered ceremony at home, in the presence of their family members and a handful of close friends.