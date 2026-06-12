L'oréal Middle East Announces The Signing Of The UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge With The Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment At The L'oréal For The Future Summit In Dubai

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L'oréal Middle East Announces The Signing Of The UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge With The Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment At The L'oréal For The Future Summit In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Cementing L'Oréal Middle East's role in the nation's journey towards Net Zero by 2050 at the 3rd L'Oréal For the Future Summit in Dubai
Expanding the availability of refill stations through strategic retail partnerships to reduce plastic waste and bring sustainable beauty to more consumers across the UAE
Advancing inclusive beauty with the donation of over 30 Lancôme HAPTA devices – the world's first handheld computerised makeup applicator – to the Al Noor Training Centre
Hosted at L'Oréal Middle East's newly renovated Dubai office, a physical expression of the group's environmental commitments in action
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