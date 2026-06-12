TMC Rift: Mamata Failed To Take Stand On Abhishek, Says Sandipan Saha

Saha questions Mamata's handling of TMC rift

Amid the ongoing political rift within the Trinamool Congress, expelled MLA Sandipan Saha on Friday alleged that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee failed to take a stand on the party's internal issues involving MP Abhishek Banerjee. Speaking to ANI on the growing divide within the TMC, Saha questioned Mamata Banerjee's handling of the situation and alleged that the party had drifted away from its grassroots workers.

"It is not possible that she (Mamata Banerjee) made a mistake. Maybe she had resolved not to talk on this issue and not take any stand of her own. If only one person runs the party and no suggestion is taken from leaders and workers who were with them for such a long time, then you get away from the grassroots," Saha said.

Questioning the role of Abhishek Banerjee within the party, Saha said, "Did she not realise that she has given the reins of the party into Abhishek Banerjee's hands? She did not take a stand."

Commenting on TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's statements against Abhishek Banerjee, Saha said Mamata Banerjee remained the party supremo and alleged that no one had access to Abhishek during party events. "Mamata Banerjee was the supremo of the party. How can anyone become dominant over her? Mamata Banerjee has made a mistake and she purposely did not take a stand. No one was allowed to go within a radius of one kilometre of Abhishek Banerjee during programmes," he alleged.

On reports of around 20 rebel TMC MPs, Saha said the unrest within the party was inevitable. "This was bound to happen. The reasons of the MLAs and MPs behind their decisions cannot be different. They were MPs, yet they were not getting the chance to talk to Mamata Banerjee and meet Abhishek Banerjee," he claimed.

Speaking on the proposed TMC National Working Committee, Saha said the party should reconsider its formation amid growing uncertainty. "It would be better not to form the working committee list for the Trinamool Congress. There is no guarantee where the individuals named in that list might end up after a short while. There must be underlying reasons why the party has deteriorated so rapidly in such a short span of time," he said.

Saha further alleged that Mamata Banerjee's leadership was being challenged internally. "Her leadership is being challenged, and no one wants to fall in line with Abhishek Banerjee; the discontent has reached a level where it is now finally surfacing," he said.

BJP weighs in on TMC turmoil

On the other hand, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also criticised the TMC, saying the party had lost its core values. "Only the logo of the TMC party remains. They lost all three -- Maa, Mati, Manus. Their deeds should be investigated and they should cooperate in this. Where is the ego of Abhishek Banerjee, who said that they will accept the punishment if they are found guilty?" Chatterjee told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Soumitra Khan claimed that rebel TMC MPs were willing to support the BJP. "TMC MPs are ready to support us by forming a separate bloc, so why will we stop them? We will do whatever our top leadership wants us to do, and the rest will follow. TMC MPs and MLAs have expressed their willingness to support us," Khan said.

The TMC is currently navigating a precarious period following the 2026 assembly election results, with the party facing mounting pressure and a high-profile exodus of leaders. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)