GMM Stock Soared 60% Pre-Market Today A Look At Some Key Highlights That Got Investors Talking



The company's outstanding Class A shares were reduced from around 89.58 million to 1.79 million, and Class B shares were consolidated from about 8.17 million to 160,000.

Shareholders had earlier approved a reverse stock split within a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-500. The company's content brand recently invested in two AI-powered micro-drama series with Hongguo Short Drama, a platform in ByteDance's content ecosystem.

Shares of Global Mofy AI (GMM) soared more than 60% in premarket trading following the company's recently completed share consolidation, with traders closely watching whether the China-based firm's rally can break through key technical resistance levels.

Earlier in the week, Global Mofy AI announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B shares, with the stock beginning to trade on a split-adjusted basis from June 11. As a result of the consolidation, the company's outstanding Class A shares were reduced from approximately 89.58 million to 1.79 million, while the outstanding Class B shares were slashed from approximately 8.17 million to 160,000.

The move follows shareholder approval in January 2026, which authorized a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-500 and granted the board discretion to determine the final ratio.

Companies often use reverse stock splits to maintain their stock exchange listing, as major exchanges require the stock's price to trade above $1. Falling below that level for 30 straight trading days triggers a deficiency notice, and the company is given a limited window to lift the share price.

GMM Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding GMM on Stocktwits trended in the 'extremely bullish' category over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user highlighted the possibility of the stock climbing beyond $20. It is currently trading at around $4.8.

GMM Enters ByteDance's Ecosystem

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Global Mofy AI develops AI-powered virtual content and digital assets for the entertainment and digital media industries. Using its proprietary Mofy Lab platform, the company creates high-definition 3D digital versions of characters, objects, and scenes for films, TV shows, gaming, advertising, and AR/VR applications.

On Monday, the company said its content brand, Mofy Clip, invested in two AI-powered micro-drama series with Hongguo Short Drama, a platform in ByteDance's content ecosystem. Mofy Clip is also responsible for the AI-powered production of the two series.

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