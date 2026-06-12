Ceiling Falls On Students During Class At Kalaburagi Government College 5 Girls Seriously Injured

Five girl students were injured, three of them seriously, after a portion of a classroom ceiling collapsed during an Accountancy class at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Kalaburagi. The injured students are undergoing treatment.

Five students were seriously injured after a portion of the roof of a classroom collapsed at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Kalaburagi city on Friday morning.

The incident occurred while the students were attending a lesson, causing debris to fall on them.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Classes were being held as usual at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Kalaburagi on Friday when the incident occurred.

More than 80 Second PUC Commerce students were attending an Accountancy class on the fourth floor of the college building.

During the lesson, a portion of the concrete ceiling suddenly collapsed and fell on the students, causing panic in the crowded classroom.

As the ceiling collapsed, terrified students rushed towards the exits in an attempt to escape, causing chaos inside the classroom. The sudden rush led to a stampede-like situation, with several students falling and sustaining minor injuries.

Three students suffered serious head injuries after large chunks of concrete from the ceiling fell directly on them. They were found bleeding and were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Five students were injured in the roof collapse incident, with three of them reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The injured students have been identified as Sheetal, daughter of Basavaraj; Sneha, daughter of Kashinath; and Divya, daughter of Subhash. Pooja, daughter of Gundappa, and Srushti, daughter of Shivanand, also suffered injuries in the incident.

Following the incident, college staff, assisted by local residents, rushed the injured students to the Trauma Care Centre in Kalaburagi for treatment.

All five students are currently undergoing treatment, and doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

Commenting on the incident, college principal Devanagowda said that the building is not very old, but the damage appears to have been caused by rainwater accumulating on the roof. He said the condition of the building has become a matter of serious concern and that both teachers and students have been attending classes amid safety fears.

"We have repeatedly informed officials of the concerned department about the condition of the building and requested them to undertake repair work immediately. Necessary action should be taken at the earliest to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

The incident has left students, parents and staff of the college deeply concerned. Following the roof collapse, questions have been raised about the safety and maintenance of government educational institutions and other public buildings in the region.

The incident has also sparked a wider public debate over the quality of government infrastructure. Parents, residents and education activists have urged the authorities to conduct immediate inspections and undertake necessary repair work, warning that a more serious tragedy could occur if structural deficiencies are not addressed without delay.