It's Been A Pleasure Watching You Bat': Kohli, Jay Shah Hail Williamson's Legacy After Retirement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Former India captain Virat Kohli and ICC Chairman Jay Shah led tributes to New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson after the Black Caps stalwart announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished 16-year career.

Williamson, regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, called time on an international journey that saw him become New Zealand's highest run-scorer across formats with 19,346 runs in 378 matches, including 48 centuries and six double-hundreds.

Kohli, who shared one of modern cricket's most respected rivalries and friendships with Williamson, posted an emotional message on social media, reflecting on their bond beyond the cricket field.

“From an opponent to a friend over the years. It's been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years, but more than that, I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond," Kohli wrote on X.

“I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always, brother. You've done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done, mate, life's only just begun,” He added.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also congratulated Williamson on a career defined by excellence and leadership.

“Congratulations to Kane Williamson on an exceptional international career built on class, humility, and outstanding leadership. Your achievements as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Player of the Tournament and the captain of New Zealand's historic ICC World Test Championship 2021 triumph will remain etched in cricketing history," Shah wrote in a post on X.

“Wishing you continued success and fulfilment in all your future endeavours,” The ICC chair added.

Williamson's retirement drew admiration from across the cricketing world, with former Australia opener David Warner also paying a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend and rival.

“Kano, it's been an absolute privilege to play both alongside you and against you over the years. The runs, the records, and the achievements speak for themselves, but what has always stood out most to me is the person behind it all.

“You've been one of the genuine good blokes of world cricket - humble, respectful, and someone who played the game in the right spirit every single time you walked onto the field. Whether we were teammates or opponents, I always loved sharing the field with you because you brought out the best in everyone around you.

“Congratulations on an incredible career, mate. It's been an honour to call you a teammate, an opponent, and most importantly, a friend. Wishing you and the family all the best for whatever comes next,” Warner wrote on Instagram.

The 35-year-old Williamson leaves the international game as one of New Zealand cricket's most influential figures. Apart from captaining the side to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021, he led the Black Caps to the final of the 2019 World Cup and was widely praised for his calm leadership and sportsmanship.