Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Parliamentary And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed prospects for expanding parliamentary, political and economic cooperation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 12.

According to the ministry, a delegation headed by Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov paid a working visit to Japan from June 10 through 12.

"From 10 to 12 June 2026, a Turkmen delegation led by the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Ata Serdarov, paid a working visit to Japan," the report says.

According to the report, during the visit, the delegation held meetings with Vice President of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Taro Aso, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party Shunichi Suzuki, Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Shinpei Matsushita, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Arfiya Eri.

"The sides discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan," the ministry said.

According to the report, the participants noted that Turkmen-Japanese relations continue to develop dynamically across a wide range of areas, supported by regular high-level political dialogue.

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