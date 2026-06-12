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Azerbaijan Unveils Amount Of Fines In Financial Sector Within AML/CFT In 2025

Azerbaijan Unveils Amount Of Fines In Financial Sector Within AML/CFT In 2025


2026-06-12 09:35:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Fines totaling 644,000 manat ($379,000) were imposed in the financial sector for violations related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in Azerbaijan last year.

This was announced in the report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that the Ministry of Finance has implemented significant measures in the field of AML/CFT.

According to the CBA information,during the reporting year, inspections were conducted at financial institutions to assess compliance with the requirements of AML/CFT Law as part of supervisory activities.

The information noted that these inspections play an important role in ensuring the transparency of the financial system, monitoring compliance with legislation, and preventing criminal risks.

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