Azerbaijan Unveils Amount Of Fines In Financial Sector Within AML/CFT In 2025
This was announced in the report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The report says that the Ministry of Finance has implemented significant measures in the field of AML/CFT.
According to the CBA information,during the reporting year, inspections were conducted at financial institutions to assess compliance with the requirements of AML/CFT Law as part of supervisory activities.
The information noted that these inspections play an important role in ensuring the transparency of the financial system, monitoring compliance with legislation, and preventing criminal risks.--
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