Kazakhstan To Launch Volvo Truck Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Astana Motors and Swedish Volvo Group have signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for preparations for the production of Volvo trucks in Kazakhstan.

As reported by the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction, the signing took place during the Kazakhstan–Sweden bilateral Commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation, with the participation of representatives of government bodies, development institutions, and business organizations of both countries.

“At the first stage of the project, the production of Volvo FH13 trucks designed for long-haul transportation is planned. The production of Volvo FMX13 vehicles, widely used in the industrial and construction sectors, is also under consideration,” the ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues, including investment, industrial cooperation, mechanical engineering, mining and metallurgy, and critical minerals. Special attention was given to localization of production with an emphasis on high value-added manufacturing.

--