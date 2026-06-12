Turkmenistan, Philippines Discuss Trade And ASEAN Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Philippines have discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as advancing dialogue between Central Asia and ASEAN.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen Government in a report published on June 12.

"On June 12, 2026, A. Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of the Philippines (resident in Tokyo), took part in official events marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines," the report says.

According to the report, as part of the celebrations, the Turkmen diplomat was received by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and also held talks with Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, as well as senior officials of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

"As part of the celebrations, the head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission was received by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines. The Ambassador also held talks with Foreign Secretary Teresa Lazaro and met with senior officials of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs," the report says.

According to the government press service, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

"Particular emphasis was placed on the prospects for intensifying trade and economic cooperation and deepening traditional cultural and humanitarian ties," the report says.

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