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Tajikistan And ADB Discuss Modernization Of Bahri Tojik Reservoir

Tajikistan And ADB Discuss Modernization Of Bahri Tojik Reservoir


2026-06-12 09:35:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Tajikistan and ADB discuss modernization of Bahri Tojik reservoir.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"Representatives of Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank discussed the“Efficient Management of Water Resources of the Bahri Tojik Reservoir” project on June 12 in Ulaanbaatar," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President of Tajikistan for Economic Affairs Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, as well as ADB representatives Lei Gutierrez and Asad Alim.

The project envisages strengthening the reservoir's protective dams, modernizing pumping stations, improving the reclamation condition of agricultural lands, and introducing a modern SCADA digital management system.

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