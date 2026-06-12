3 Killed, 17 Injured As Fierce Storm Batters Bannu
According to MTI Bannu spokesperson Muhammad Noman, all the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to different hospitals.
He said that 14 injured and 1 deceased were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, while 3 injured and 2 deceased were transferred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.
Also Read: Cabinet approves budget, considers phased salary and pension increase
The spokesperson added that an injured person named Bilqiaz was brought to the hospital in critical condition; however, he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Rescue teams and district administration officials are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas, while citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures due to the severe weather conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment