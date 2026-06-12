3 Killed, 17 Injured As Fierce Storm Batters Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Bannu, strong winds, a storm, and rainfall caused incidents of walls and roofs collapsing in various areas, resulting in the deaths of 3 people and injuries to 17 others.

According to MTI Bannu spokesperson Muhammad Noman, all the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to different hospitals.

He said that 14 injured and 1 deceased were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, while 3 injured and 2 deceased were transferred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

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The spokesperson added that an injured person named Bilqiaz was brought to the hospital in critical condition; however, he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Rescue teams and district administration officials are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas, while citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures due to the severe weather conditions.