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Another Sharp Rise In Gold Prices Shakes The Market

Another Sharp Rise In Gold Prices Shakes The Market


2026-06-12 09:35:08
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in the country recorded a significant increase once again today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 7,250, reaching a new rate of Rs 439,966.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 6,525, bringing the new rate to Rs 375,947.

Also Read: 3 Killed, 17 Injured as Fierce Storm Batters Bannu

In the international market as well, gold prices rose by $72, taking the per ounce rate to $4,175.

On the other hand, silver prices also saw an increase, with the price per tola rising by Rs 190 to reach Rs 7,079.

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Tribal News Network

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