Another Sharp Rise In Gold Prices Shakes The Market

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in the country recorded a significant increase once again today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 7,250, reaching a new rate of Rs 439,966.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 6,525, bringing the new rate to Rs 375,947.

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In the international market as well, gold prices rose by $72, taking the per ounce rate to $4,175.

On the other hand, silver prices also saw an increase, with the price per tola rising by Rs 190 to reach Rs 7,079.