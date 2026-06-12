IRIS-T Missile Manufacturer Seeks To Produce“Flamingo” Missiles In Germany With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Financial Time.

Helmut Rauch told reporters that they were currently discussing how they could work together and that he believed this could indeed happen.

According to him, the company will hold a series of meetings in the coming weeks with Fire Point-the manufacturer and developer of the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile, which has a claimed range of over 3,000 kilometers.“Several meetings on this are scheduled for the next few weeks, and then we'll see,” Rauch said.

He also noted that if a new product is developed,“it makes a lot of sense to manufacture it in Germany or other countries as well.”

According to the CEO of Diehl Defence, the company is“optimistic and positive” about such cooperation.

As the FT notes, joint production of Flamingo missiles in Europe would be the most striking example of how Ukraine's defense developments and combat experience are increasingly attracting the interest of NATO member states. The publication also notes that in April, Diehl Defence, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T air defense missile systems, and Fire Point signed a technology agreement, though its details had not previously been disclosed.

NATO considering urgent boost to drone defenses on eastern flank

The article states that Rauch noted that Diehl Defence could offer Fire Point a much more advanced homing head, the component responsible for detecting the target and guiding the weapon to it. He also highlighted the more sophisticated design of Diehl's systems and the company's decades of experience.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military factory in Cheboksary, which supplies the Russian army with components for drones and missiles.

Photo: defence-ua