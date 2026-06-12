Johnson Fistel Investigates DXC Technology Company (DXC) After Recent Disclosures Concerning Bookings, Project Demand, And Revenue Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

DXC Technology Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased DXC Technology securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

DXC Technology is an enterprise technology and innovation company that provides software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations.

On May 7, 2026, after the market closed, DXC reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results. The Company reported total revenue of approximately $3.13 billion for the fourth quarter, representing a 1.2% year-over-year decline and a 6.6% decline on an organic basis. DXC also reported fourth quarter bookings of approximately $3.3 billion, down 13.5% year over year.

During the Company's May 7, 2026 earnings call, management disclosed that DXC's top-line performance fell short of expectations. The Company stated that it missed its organic revenue guidance by approximately $75 million, or two percentage points, and that this was not just a pipeline and demand issue, but also an execution issue.

Management further disclosed that DXC experienced increased weakening of discretionary spending on short-term services projects, particularly within Global Infrastructure Services. DXC also stated that shorter-term project-based services pressure seen throughout the year continued and worsened during the quarter.

In addition, DXC's Chief Executive Officer discussed the Company's performance on large opportunities expected to close before fiscal year-end. Management disclosed that DXC pursued 13 large opportunities during the quarter, representing more than $2 billion of potential total contract value. On a dollar-weighted basis, DXC won 32% of those opportunities, lost 40%, and roughly 28% remained outstanding. The Company's Chief Executive Officer stated that he personally expected a higher win rate.

DXC also issued fiscal year 2027 guidance projecting continued organic revenue decline of approximately 3% to 5% year over year.

Following these disclosures, DXC's stock price declined sharply.

In light of these recent disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether DXC Technology complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of DXC Technology stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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