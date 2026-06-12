Richtech Robotics To Showcase Dual-Armed AI-Powered ADAM And DUST-E S Autonomous Cleaning Robots At HITEC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to exhibit robotic solutions at Booth #3224

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based robotics company developing AI-driven automation solutions for commercial and industrial applications, announces its participation at HITEC 2026, the hospitality industry's premier technology event. During the conference, the Company will showcase its AI-powered dual-armed beverage and food service robot, ADAM, alongside its DUST-E S autonomous cleaning solution, at Booth #3224. The demonstrations will highlight how robotics can help hospitality sector operators enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and address ongoing labor challenges. HITEC is taking place June 15-18, 2026 in San Antonio, TX.

"HITEC brings together the innovators shaping the future of hospitality, making it the ideal venue to demonstrate how robotics can deliver tangible value to operators and guests alike," said Richtech Robotics' CEO Wayne Huang. "From ADAM's ability to provide a unique and engaging beverage service experience to DUST-E S' autonomous cleaning capabilities, we believe our solutions help hospitality businesses improve operational efficiency while maintaining exceptional service standards."

Throughout the event, ADAM will perform live demonstrations, serving attendees two specialty cocktails each afternoon beginning at 1:00pm CDT. The experience will provide attendees with a firsthand look at its precision, consistency, and autonomous capabilities. Richtech Robotics will also feature DUST-E S, its intelligent robotic vacuum solution designed to automate floor cleaning operations across hotels, resorts, convention centers, and other hospitality environments.

As labor shortages and rising operational costs continue to impact the hospitality industry, Richtech Robotics' solutions are designed to support staff, streamline workflows, and optimize guest interactions. ADAM combines AI, machine vision, and robotic automation to deliver consistent beverage preparation and service, while DUST-E S enables facilities to maintain cleanliness with minimal manual intervention.

HITEC is the world's largest and longest-running hospitality technology event, bringing together hospitality professionals and technology providers from around the globe. For more information, visit the event's website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars - Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services - Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at , and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,” and“intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof, which filings may be amended from time to time after the date hereof. All of Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics' business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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