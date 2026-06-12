WISKII Active Partners with Vogue Singapore for the First-Ever Vogue Wellness Day in Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium activewear brand WISKII Active partnered with Vogue Singapore for the first-ever Vogue Wellness Day in Singapore, held on June 6 at METT Singapore. The event brought together fashion, wellness, and community through a day of immersive experiences centered on movement, connection, and modern wellbeing.







The landmark event welcomed more than 600 attendees from across Asia and featured over 30 speakers, including wellness experts, creators, and industry leaders. As one of the featured brand partners, WISKII took over the venue's entire padel court, creating a dedicated wellness destination where guests could move, connect, and engage with WISKII's lifestyle-driven approach to movement.

Throughout the day, Vogue VIPs, WISKII community members, influencers, and wellness enthusiasts participated in curated yoga and padel sessions hosted by WISKII. Designed to encourage both physical wellbeing and meaningful social connection, the sessions reflected the brand's belief that movement extends beyond fitness and serves as a foundation for confidence, community, and self-expression.

Participants in the WISKII-hosted sessions received complimentary activewear sets from the brand's signature collections, allowing guests to experience WISKII's balance of refined comfort, sculpted silhouettes, and effortless versatility firsthand from the court to the rest of the day. Attendees also received curated WISKII wellness gift bags featuring exclusive brand merchandise.

As part of the activation, WISKII collaborated with Kurasu Singapore to enhance the guest experience through its signature matcha offerings. Guests were encouraged to capture and share moments from the event through a dedicated Instagram challenge, extending the experience beyond the venue while enjoying complimentary Kurasu matcha beverages.

The activation reflected WISKII's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond activewear, bringing together fashion-conscious consumers through wellness, movement, and community engagement.

"Vogue Wellness Day provided an incredible platform for WISKII to celebrate the intersection of movement, style, and community," said a spokesperson for WISKII Active. "Together with Vogue Singapore, we were able to create an inspiring environment where guests could connect through movement, discover new wellness experiences, and celebrate a modern approach to healthy living."

About WISKII Active

WISKII Active is a women's activewear brand known for its elevated approach to movement and modern femininity. Designed for women who seek confidence, elegance, and versatility, WISKII creates refined activewear collections that transition seamlessly from studio to street. Through thoughtfully designed products and a growing global community, WISKII inspires women to embrace movement as a lifestyle while daring to dream and live boldly.

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