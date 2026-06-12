Cosmos Health Reports Annualized Sales Exceeding $1.5M For Its C-Scrub And C-Sept Antiseptic Brands In The UK And Greece Plans EU Expansion Targeting $7.4M In Revenue And $5.3M In Gross Profit

C-Scrub and C-Sept have together generated more than $1.5 million in combined annualized (trailing-twelve-month) sales across the UK and Greece, with gross margins above 70%, establishing them as a growing pillar of Cosmos Health's high-margin proprietary portfolio. The brands address strong, durable demand across healthcare, professional, and consumer hygiene settings.

Nearly half of these sales come from the United Kingdom, with C-Scrub attracting close to 900 ratings on Amazon, the vast majority of which are 5-star, and also available through the e-commerce platforms of Tesco and Superdrug. In Greece, the brands have built strong momentum through the hospital channel, reflecting solid demand and growing adoption among healthcare professionals and consumers.

Based on momentum in the United Kingdom and Greece - the brands' first two markets - Cosmos Health is targeting the following three-year growth for C-Scrub and C-Sept, supported by continued expansion in both markets and entry into additional EU countries:



2026: revenue of approximately $2.5 million and gross profit of approximately $1.8 million;

2027: revenue of approximately $4.2 million and gross profit of approximately $3.0 million; 2028: revenue of approximately $7.4 million and gross profit of approximately $5.3 million.



These targets reflect gross margins of approximately 72%, consistent with the brands' exceptional margin profile. The Company is also pursuing entry into hospital and clinical settings, where its antiseptic products are well suited to professional hygiene. In addition, C-Scrub is being extended into the animal healthcare market, broadening its addressable market across human and veterinary use. The Company believes its targets may be revised upward as these initiatives scale.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are building a high-margin antiseptics business with C-Scrub and C-Sept, in an area where demand is strong and where we have significant competitive advantages. With over $1.5 million in combined annualized sales already across the UK and Greece and gross margins above 70%, these brands are fast becoming among the most exciting in our proprietary portfolio. As we expand across the EU and into animal healthcare, we believe they can become a flagship growth engine and a meaningful contributor to revenue, cash flow, and long-term shareholder value.”

C-Scrub and C-Sept are proprietary antiseptic products designed to support effective skin cleansing, antimicrobial protection, and professional hygiene across healthcare, clinical, consumer, and animal healthcare settings.

The targets herein represent the Company's current expectations based on current sales trends and anticipated market and channel expansion. Sales figures have been converted into U.S. dollars from British pounds sterling and euros at applicable exchange rates as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that the brands will achieve the targets or margins described.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at,,,, , as well as LinkedI and .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

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