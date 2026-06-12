Bihar: Court Summons Prashant Kishor In Defamation Case Filed By BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 12 (IANS) Trouble appears to be mounting for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, after a civil court in Bihar's Bettiah ordered him to appear in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

The case pertains to allegations that Prashant Kishor made statements intended to tarnish the public image and reputation of the four-time Member of Parliament.

The court has initiated further proceedings based on affidavits and witness testimony presented before it.

According to the defamation suit filed by Sanjay Jaiswal, attempts were allegedly made to malign his reputation through public speeches, press conferences, social media platforms, and digital broadcasts associated with Jan Suraaj.

During the hearing, a witness submitted a sworn statement before the court, claiming that he became aware of the allegations against the MP through media reports and public events addressed by Prashant Kishor.

The witness described Dr Sanjay Jaiswal as belonging to a respected political and social family.

The statement further noted that Jaiswal has served as a Member of Parliament four times and currently holds the responsibility of Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

Several members of his family are doctors and are regarded positively within society, the witness said.

According to the witness, on August 26, 2025, while travelling to Bettiah, he encountered a traffic jam near Kuriya Kothi, where a public meeting addressed by Prashant Kishor was underway.

The witness alleged that during the speech, Kishor referred to Sanjay Jaiswal as a petty politician and accused him of influencing the alignment of the Cantonment overbridge project for the benefit of his petrol pump.

The witness claimed that such remarks were intended to damage the MP's public reputation.

The complaint further states that during a press conference held on September 13, 2025, Sanjay Jaiswal was allegedly described as an oil thief and accused of involvement in irregularities related to Municipal Corporation fuel bills.

Similar allegations were reportedly repeated on September 19, 2025, through the official Jan Suraaj YouTube channel and other media platforms.

Documents related to a news channel were also submitted before the court as evidence in support of the complaint.

Advocate Chandrika Kushwaha, representing Sanjay Jaiswal, stated that the court questioned the witness during the hearing regarding his familiarity with both parties.

“The witness informed the court that he knows MP Sanjay Jaiswal as the representative of his constituency and recognises Prashant Kishor as the leader of Jan Suraaj,” Kushwaha said.

She further stated that the court considered it necessary to hear the response of the other party before proceeding further.

“Deeming it necessary to hear the other side involved in the matter, the court has summoned Prashant Kishor to present his position. A reply on behalf of Prashant Kishor will be submitted during the next hearing, after which further proceedings will take place,” the advocate added.

The matter is now expected to proceed further following Prashant Kishor's appearance or response before the court.