UAE To Host Next UN Tourism Executive Council Meeting, Reaffirming Support For Global Tourism Sustainability And Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Bin Touq highlights the country's advanced, integrated tourism development model underpinned by partnership, openness, and diversity

Abu Dhabi,June 2026 – The UAE delegation, led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, participated in the 126th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council in Toledo, Spain. The country reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at developing a more sustainable, resilient, and innovative global tourism sector, raising its contribution to economic growth, sustainable development, and community prosperity.

During the session, the UAE was selected to host the upcoming UN Tourism Executive Council meeting in the second half of this year. The session also addressed several strategic files related to the future of the global tourism sector, including the implementation of the Organization's program of work, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), climate action, tourism investments and statistics. Discussions also covered preparations for the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027, alongside the Organization's vision for 2026-2029.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the global tourism sector is at a pivotal stage requiring enhanced international cooperation and integrated efforts between governments, international organizations, and the private sector. He also noted that this approach ensures the development of a tourism ecosystem capable of adapting to global shifts and leveraging opportunities presented by technology and innovation.

H.E. further highlighted that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has established an advanced and integrated tourism model based on partnership, sustainability, innovation, economic openness, and tourism diversity. This has positioned the country as a leading, highly competitive global tourism destination, bolstering the sector's contribution to the national economy and cementing the UAE's status as a global hub for tourism, business, and investment.

Furthermore, H.E. Bin Touq stated that the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 serves as a national roadmap to drive the sector's growth in the coming years. It aims to elevate the sector's contribution to the GDP to AED 450 billion, attract AED 100 billion in new tourism investments, and increase the number of hotel guests to 40 million annually, underpinning the country's economic diversification goals and enhancing national economic competitiveness.

H.E. added:“The UAE continues to implement pioneering national initiatives to support these objectives. These include the National Tourism Charter, the development of the national Tourism Satellite Account, and the implementation of the Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism (MST) framework. Additional efforts encompass the 'UAE Grand Tours' project, leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance tourism services, visitor experiences, and destination management, and supporting innovation, investment, and national talent development.”

Moreover, the UAE reaffirmed its support for UN Tourism's vision to drive global tourism development in the upcoming phase under the leadership of. This vision focuses on enhancing the Organization's efficiency, expanding its developmental impact, supporting innovation and digital transformation, spearheading tourism investments, and advancing tourism statistics and data to deliver greater value to member states.

Reflecting growing international confidence in the UAE's tourism sector, the UN Tourism Executive Council approved the UAE as the host for its upcoming 127th session in the second half of 2026.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism emphasized that this decision underscores the strong partnership between the UAE and UN Tourism, reinforcing their shared commitment to promoting tourism as a catalyst for economic and social development, cultural and knowledge exchange, and international cooperation.

He added:“The selection reflects the UAE's advanced position on the global tourism map and its success in building a robust tourism ecosystem that integrates sustainability, innovation, competitiveness, and international partnerships.”

Hosting the upcoming Executive Council session presents a key opportunity to strengthen international dialogue on the future of global tourism. It will highlight best practices and successful experiences in tourism investment, digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and capacity building.

The meeting will provide a comprehensive global platform bringing together decision-makers and tourism leaders to discuss future challenges and opportunities. This aligns with the UAE's vision for tourism development and supports the Organization's strategic goals by fostering international cooperation to formulate policies and initiatives that drive sector growth and sustainability.

The UAE concluded its participation by reaffirming its commitment to working alongside UN Tourism, member states, and international partners. These efforts aim to enhance tourism's contribution to sustainable development, drive global economic growth, and reinforce the sector's role as a bridge for cultural exchange, in line with the UAE's vision of building a more prosperous and sustainable future.