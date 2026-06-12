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Repton Dubai Returns To Alserkal Avenue With Its Largest Student Art, Photography And Design & Technology Exhibition To Date
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Running from 16th to 19th June 2026, the third edition of the annual showcase will spotlight nearly 100 works across fine art, photography, furniture, textiles, and product design Featuring works by Cambridge Outstanding Learner Award recipient Sana Khalid alongside Maria Eva and Maria Carla, granddaughters of renowned fashion designer Roberto Cavalli The press release is attached. Images from last year's Repton Schools Art and Design & Technology Exhibition United Arab Emirates, Dubai,June 2026; Repton Dubai will return to Alserkal Avenue this June with the third edition of its annual Repton Schools Art and Design & Technology Exhibition, presenting nearly 100 student works in the school's largest and most ambitious creative exhibition to date. Taking place from 16th to 19th June 2026 at Alserkal Avenue, Jossa, within Dubai's renowned cultural district, the exhibit will feature a collection created by Year 10 to Year 13 students across fine art, mixed media, photography, lighting, furniture, textiles, storage, and product design. The works on display will highlight the breadth, creativity, and innovation emerging from Repton Dubai's growing creative community. Now in its third year, the exhibition reflects a stronger and more diverse body of work than previous editions, with students exploring a wider range of materials, media, and manufacturing techniques alongside new photography pieces and large-scale creative works. Among the standout young talents profiled this year is Year 13 student Sana Khalid, an aspiring interior designer who achieved full marks in her AS Level Design & Technology portfolio and received the prestigious Cambridge Outstanding Learner Award - a globally recognised distinction awarded to top-performing students across more than 40 countries. Sana will continue her studies in Interior Design in London. Her featured work, Sana's Desk Organiser, designed for young teenagers, reflects a thoughtful and client-centred design process from concept to completion. Combining a range of materials and manufacturing techniques, the piece is elevated by the use of resin to encase organic objects within the base, creating a refined and functional final outcome that balances practicality with elegant design. The exhibition will also showcase works by Maria Carla Iacoviello, a Year 11 student, and her sister Maria Eva Iacoviello, a Year 13 student, granddaughters of internationally renowned fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. While Maria Carla will continue her creative studies through A Level Art at Repton Dubai, Maria Eva has secured a place at Parsons School of Design in New York to further pursue her artistic education. Their exhibited works, consisting of Portraitures, further reflect the diverse artistic perspectives and global creative influences represented across Repton Dubai's student community. From handcrafted furniture and lighting concepts to contemporary photography and large-scale paintings, the collection demonstrates how students are increasingly pushing creative boundaries through experimentation, craftsmanship, and innovative thinking. The artworks reflect extensive creative development across the academic year and gives students the opportunity to present their portfolio within one of Dubai's leading cultural destinations. Michael Bloy, Principal of Repton Dubai School, said:“The creative industries are evolving rapidly, and young people today are engaging with art, design, and innovation in remarkably sophisticated ways from an early age. What makes this exhibition especially exciting is the individuality and ambition behind the work. Through our continued partnership with Alserkal Avenue, students have the opportunity to present their work within one of Dubai's leading cultural destinations while building the confidence to communicate ideas through visual expression and design.” Nitesh Joshi, Head of Design Technology & Innovation at Repton Dubai, added:“Presenting work within a professional exhibition setting such as Alserkal Avenue gives students an invaluable opportunity to engage with wider audiences and experience how creativity and design exist beyond the classroom. Moments such as these are a powerful reminder of why we became teachers. I am immensely proud of our Repton community, and incredibly grateful to the Alserkal family for the opportunity they provide us with each year.” Gareth Pyper, Head of Creative Arts at Repton Dubai, added:“The introduction of photography to this year's exhibition has been a fantastic addition, giving students a new visual language to explore storytelling, perspective, and identity. As well as consolidating the exceptional standard of work from our art students, seeing their work presented alongside design and fine art pieces at Alserkal Avenue really demonstrates the breadth of creative talent we have across the school.” Year on year, the exhibition also recognises exceptional student achievement through four awards, including Designer of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Inspiration of the Year. The recognition celebrates students who have demonstrated originality, dedication, and outstanding creative growth throughout the academic year. The Repton Schools Art and Design & Technology Exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday onwards. Families, art enthusiasts, educators, and members of Dubai's wider creative community are invited to experience the next generation of emerging artistic and design talent. A special launch evening on Tuesday, 16th June will open the exhibition, before welcoming visitors from Wednesday, 17th June to Friday, 19th June.
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