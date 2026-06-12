Du Joins 'SME In A Box' As A Telco Partner Offering Tailored Connectivity Solutions To Accelerate Business Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic participation in DET-led initiative reinforces du's commitment to empowering the UAE's entrepreneurial community and supporting SME digital readiness

Dubai, UAE, June 2026: du, the UAE's leading telecom and digital services provider, has joined as the telco partner of 'SME in a Box,' a flagship initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism DET and Dubai SME, bringing together over 17 partners across banking, ecommerce, payments, and more to support of the UAE's entrepreneurial community. Through du Business's services portfolio, du will deliver tailored connectivity solutions for the 'SME in a Box' ecosystem comprising startups, freelancers, entrepreneurs and SMEs holding a valid trade licence with the DET or Dubai SME to accelerate their business journey.

As the telco services partner, du will offer a wide range of Business Mobile Plans with exclusive benefits for 'SME in a Box' customers, alongside flexible fixed solutions that enables them to adopt digital tools quickly and cost-effectively. Businesses will also receive a premium 5G-enabled router delivering high-speed performance, unlimited internet usage and key business services including Microsoft 365,.ae domain, and enhanced security features.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said:“'SME in a Box' is a forward-thinking initiative that helps businesses in the UAE scale faster and smarter. As the telco services partner, du ensures seamless connectivity for entrepreneurs and SMEs aiming to establish and grow their presence in Dubai. Our offers are designed to give the businesses an immediate digital advantage, with the flexibility to diversify, as their needs evolve.”

du's partnership with SME in a Box reinforces its customer-centric approach, providing streamlined onboarding and flexible features that grow alongside the businesses it serves, and providing access to affordable infrastructure, operational tools and partner ecosystem to support UAE-based SMEs in building a strong digital foundation from day one.

'SME in a Box' brings together pre-vetted service providers to reduce complexity, time, cost, and friction of setting up and running a business in Dubai. The initiative supports D33 vision by reducing barriers to entrepreneurship, lowering the cost of doing businesses, accelerating scalability and strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for business, investment and innovation.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.