This Microcap Stock Is Up Nearly 170% Pre-Market Today - What's Fueling The Super Rally?



Park Ha Biological and Star Plus Action will combine expertise in skincare, healthcare, celebrity IP, and AI to develop an integrated beauty and wellness ecosystem.

The company said it has already launched an AI Nutritionist as a pilot product and plans to expand the platform with AI-powered store managers and virtual skincare specialists. The tools are designed to provide functions such as customer analysis, personalized product recommendations, skin assessments, and automated customer support.

Shares of Park Ha Biological Technology Co. (BYAH) soared more than 190% in Friday's pre-market trade after the company announced a strategic partnership to expand its portfolio of services.

Park Ha announced a partnership with Star Plus Legend Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Star Plus Action, to jointly build a skincare and health ecosystem.

Park Ha shares were up nearly 170% ahead of the opening bell on Friday.

BYAH's AI-Powered Beauty, Wellness Push

Under the agreement, Park Ha Biological and Star Plus Action will combine expertise in skincare, healthcare, celebrity IP, and AI to develop an integrated beauty and wellness ecosystem.

The company said it has already launched an AI Nutritionist as a pilot product and plans to expand the platform with AI-powered store managers and virtual skincare specialists.

The tools are designed to provide functions such as customer analysis, personalized product recommendations, skin assessments, and automated customer support, while helping businesses improve operational efficiency.

The partnership also extends to product development, AI agents, user operations, offline retail applications, and international expansion as the companies seek to accelerate the digital transformation of the skincare and wellness industry.

What Does BYAH Do?

Founded in 2016, Park Ha Biological develops and sells skincare products under its proprietary "Park Ha" brand, with a focus on affordable skincare solutions and beauty services.

As of April 2025, Park Ha operated three company-owned stores and worked with 39 franchisees across China. In addition to product sales, it offers complimentary "light beauty" after-sales services through its company-operated and franchised locations.

What Retail Traders Think Of BYAH

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Park Ha trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels.

BYAH stock is down 87% year-to-date. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF (VXF) is up 26% over the past 12 months.

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