From Opponent To Friend: Kohli's Touching Message For Williamson

Indian great Virat Kohli paid heartfelt tribute to New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson following the announcement of his retirement from international cricket on Friday. Kohli highlighted both his admiration for Williamson's cricketing achievements and the personal bond they share, reflecting on the respect and camaraderie built over years of competing on the international stage.

'From an opponent to a friend': Kohli's heartfelt post

In a post on X, Kohli wrote, "From an opponent to a friend over the years. It's been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that, I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You've done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life's only just begun." From an opponent to a friend over the years. It's been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you... - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2026

A look at Williamson's decorated career

Williamson's announcement brings down the curtains to an international career that saw him play 378 international games for New Zealand. The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Williamson's last assignment for New Zealand came during the 1st Test of the ongoing three-match series against England, at Lord's in London, where he scored a duck in the first innings and contributed 18 runs in the second. New Zealand eventually faced a 115-run loss in the Test.

Williamson's captaincy legacy

Alongside his numbers as a batter, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were also much admired, as he led the Black Caps in all three formats during the period from 2016 to 2024, where they made two ICC World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021.

As a captain, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests.

In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs. He holds the record for the most T20I wins by a New Zealand captain with 39 victories in 75 matches. (ANI)

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