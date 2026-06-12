Women's T20 WC 2026: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Southampton, June 12 (IANS) Defending champions New Zealand will begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against West Indies in the fourth match of the tournament at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Having lifted their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title in the UAE in 2024, the White Ferns enter the competition with confidence and will be eager to make a strong start to the defence of their crown. Led by star all-rounder Melia Kerr, New Zealand are among the favourites to progress from a competitive Group 2.

West Indies, captained by Hayley Matthews, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 T20I series defeat to England earlier this year. The Caribbean side possess several match-winners and will be keen to upset the defending champions in their opening fixture.

Historically, New Zealand have enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry. Of the 25 women's T20 internationals played between the two teams, the White Ferns have won 18, while West Indies have emerged victorious on five occasions. The remaining matches ended without a result or in a tie.

With valuable points at stake early in the tournament, both sides will be determined to start their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

When: Saturday, June 13, 11:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton

Where to watch: The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

New Zealand: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu