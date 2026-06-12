Don Bosco Institute Of Technology Announces VISMAY 2026: A Celebration Of Culture, Creativity & Talent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru, is all set to host VISMAY 2026, its flagship intercollegiate cultural festival from at the DBIT campus, Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road, Bengaluru.

The three-day cultural celebration will bring together students from various colleges to showcase their talents through competitions, live performances, creative activities, and entertainment programs.

– The Cultural Committee of DBIT Bengaluru, VISMAY 2026 highlights the institution's focus on holistic education by encouraging creativity, leadership, teamwork, and student excellence beyond academics.

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Over the years, VISMAY at Don Bosco Institute of Technology has become one of the most awaited intercollegiate cultural festivals in Bengaluru.

The festival provides students with opportunities to discover their potential, express their creativity, collaborate with peers, and create memorable campus experiences.

VISMAY represents the energy of young minds coming together to celebrate culture, innovation, art, and performance.

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VISMAY 2026 will feature more than 24 cultural and creative events, welcoming participation from colleges across Karnataka.

Students will compete and showcase their skills across multiple categories, including:

◉ Dance Competitions

◉ Solo & Group Singing Performances

◉ Fashion Shows

◉ Theatre & Performing Arts

◉ Photography Competitions

◉ Creative Arts

◉ Literary Events

◉ Cultural Activities

◉ Talent Exhibitions

◉ Interactive Student Activities

◉ Fun Events & Engagement Programs

Each event is designed to promote confidence, creativity, teamwork, and artistic excellence among students.



The cultural fest will also feature exciting live performances from popular artists, creating an unforgettable experience for students and visitors.



One of the biggest highlights of VISMAY 2026 at DBIT Bengaluru will be a special live musical performance by Mythri Iyer.

Known for her impressive voice and energetic stage presence, Mythri Iyer is expected to deliver a memorable musical experience for the audience.



Adding more excitement to the celebration, Savari Band will perform live at VISMAY 2026.

With energetic music, powerful performances, and an engaging atmosphere, Savari Band will bring the spirit of celebration and entertainment to the DBIT stage.

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The success of VISMAY is driven by Tridha, the Cultural Committee of Don Bosco Institute of Technology.

The organizing team includes dedicated faculty members, student coordinators, volunteers, performers, and creative teams who work together to deliver a successful campus festival.

From event planning and coordination to hospitality and execution, Tridha represents leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and student-driven excellence.



VISMAY 2026 is not just about competitions and entertainment. It is an experience created to help students grow personally and professionally.

The festival encourages students to:

○ Showcase hidden talents

○ Improve confidence

○ Develop leadership qualities

○ Strengthen teamwork skills

○ Build professional networks

○ Celebrate cultural diversity

○ Create lifelong memories

Through VISMAY, DBIT continues to support overall student development by providing platforms beyond classroom learning.



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VISMAY 2026

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Tridha – Cultural Committee

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru

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15th, 16th & 17th June 2026

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Cricket Ground

Don Bosco Institute of Technology Campus

Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road

Bengaluru – 560074



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Established in 2001, Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru is one of Karnataka's leading engineering institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, research, and holistic student development.

With advanced infrastructure, experienced faculty, industry-oriented learning, and a strong focus on values and leadership, DBIT prepares students to achieve success in academics, careers, and personal growth.

Through initiatives like VISMAY 2026, Don Bosco Institute of Technology continues to encourage creativity, innovation, leadership, and overall development among students.

VISMAY 2026 – Celebrating Talent. Inspiring Creativity. Creating Memories.



Tridha – Cultural Committee

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru

DBIT Official Website