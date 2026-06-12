After 2026 Polls Drubbing, CPI-M's Kannur District Secy On The Mat

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, June 12 (IANS) The unprecedented defeat suffered by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in two of its traditional strongholds in Kannur district in the recent Kerala Assembly elections has triggered an open revolt against party's District Secretary K.K. Ragesh, exposing deep fissures within the party's most influential organisational unit.

Often described as the CPI-M's most powerful district unit and the nerve centre of Kerala Communism, Kannur has rarely witnessed such public dissent against its leadership.

What began as a social media backlash against the 56-year-old Ragesh has now snowballed into a wider debate over accountability, leadership style and the future direction of the party in a district long regarded as the ideological fortress of the CPI-M.

A section of CPI-M workers has demanded that Ragesh accept responsibility for the electoral debacle and step down as the party's district secretary.

However, the intervention of senior CPI-M leaders such as MLA Karayi Rajan and DYFI State Secretary and MLA V.K. Sanoj in his defence has only brought simmering internal divisions into sharper focus.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Karayi Rajan described the campaign against Ragesh as a "covert operation by anti-Communist forces seeking to weaken the party".

Warning party cadres against attempts at character assassination, Rajan declared that comrades may have to become a wildfire if anyone sought to destroy the party's district secretary.

Yet, the sharpest criticism has come not from political opponents but from within the CPI-M's own support base.

The comments section beneath Rajan's Facebook post was flooded with responses from CPI-M workers who said that the criticism reflected genuine anguish over the party's decline rather than any enemy conspiracy.

Many CPI-M cadres accuse Ragesh of becoming increasingly disconnected from grassroots workers and the public.

They contend that he sought to replicate within the party organisation the bureaucratic style he developed while serving as Private Secretary to the former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from 2021 until the LDF government's exit from office last month.

Ragesh has long been regarded as one of Vijayan's closest political aides.

A former SFI and DYFI leader, he rose rapidly through the party ranks and secured a Rajya Sabha berth at a relatively young age before emerging as one of the most influential figures in the Chief Minister's Office.

During the previous LDF government's tenure, Ragesh also found himself in the middle of controversy over the appointment of his wife to the Kannur University, an issue that generated considerable political debate.

The discontent has now moved well beyond cyberspace.

Former senior CPI(M) leaders T.K. Govindan and V. Kunhikrishnan, who were expelled from the party after publicly challenging the leadership, have emerged as prominent critics.

Backed by the Congress-led UDF, both contested their maiden Assembly elections and won, lending additional weight to their attacks on the Kannur leadership.

They have accused CPI-M leaders, including party's State Secretary M.V. Govindan and Ragesh of refusing to undertake corrective measures despite the party suffering humiliating defeats in constituencies such as Payyannur, a seat that had never before slipped from CPI-M's hold.

With former party heavyweights, grassroots cadres and social media supporters openly questioning the Kannur leadership, the controversy has evolved far beyond an online dispute.

The growing chorus of dissent suggests that the CPI-M's most formidable district unit may be heading towards a period of intense introspection, organisational correction and possibly even leadership changes in the months ahead.