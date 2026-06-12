Chemical Farming A 'Sin', Future Generations Won't Forgive Us: Gujarat Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Delivering a strong message in favour of natural farming, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday said that excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers has devastated soil health and endangered future generations.

Addressing a workshop on natural and organic farming at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Devvrat said, "If we do not wake up in time, future generations will never forgive us. Today, we are not farming but are committing a sin."

Referring to the Green Revolution era, the Governor said agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan had recommended around 13 kg of nitrogen for 2.5 acres based on the needs of that period. "Today, farmers in states like Haryana and Punjab are applying 13 bags of urea per acre. If this is not destruction, what is?" he asked.

Devvrat alleged that the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers has harmed soil biodiversity and contaminated food chains. "Millions of tonnes of urea have ruined generations. The poison entering our food ultimately affects human health and leads to serious diseases," he said.

The workshop was organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha as part of its campaign to promote natural farming across Rajasthan.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, state BJP president Madan Rathore and several senior BJP leaders.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted his government's achievements in the water and power sectors. He said that after assuming office, the government identified water and electricity as its top priorities.

"For four decades, Rajasthan depended on others for electricity. Today, even during peak summer demand, we are not only meeting our own requirements but are also selling power to other states," Sharma said.

Former Union Minister and BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kailash Choudhary said the organisation would launch an extensive campaign to encourage natural farming in every village of Rajasthan. Workshops will be held in every district and Assembly constituency, while model villages will be developed to showcase natural farming practices.

Expressing confidence about the future of agriculture, Choudhary said, "The day is not far when a Collector's son will say he does not want to become a Collector but a farmer."

State BJP president Madan Rathore used the occasion to praise Kailash Choudhary's political journey.

He noted that several leaders who previously headed the BJP Kisan Morcha, including Kailash Choudhary, Bhagirath Choudhary and the late Sanwarlal Jat, later rose to become Union ministers.

"Signs of future greatness are visible early," Rathore remarked, suggesting that Choudhary's hard work and leadership could pave the way for a bigger political role in the future.

The workshop brought together progressive farmers, agricultural experts and BJP workers from across Rajasthan.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, often described as a prominent advocate of natural farming, was the keynote speaker.