Bihar: 37 Arrested As EOU Uncovers Recruitment Exam Malpractice Network

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 12 (IANS) A major case of examination malpractice and question paper leaks linked to two important recruitment examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in 2026 has come to light, prompting a large-scale investigation by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

The examinations under scrutiny include the Assistant Education Development Officer (ASDO) Competitive Examination and the Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer Examination.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Patna, has taken over the investigation.

Addressing the media, EOU DIG Manavjit Singh Dhillon stated that a total of 37 accused individuals have been arrested and sent to judicial custody so far.

Of these, 35 are linked to five separate cases related to the ASDO examination, while two accused are connected to one case involving the Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer Examination.

The investigation has revealed the alleged involvement of officials and employees of M/s Sai Educare Private Limited, a Jaipur-based company engaged by the Commission for biometric verification of candidates during the examinations.

Among those arrested are several key officials associated with the company, including Brajesh Kumar, Nalanda District Coordinator; Ramratan Kumar alias Master, Munger District Coordinator; Samir alias Manish Paswan, Biometric Supervisor, Munger; Sujal Kumar, Biometric Supervisor, Munger; Chandan Kumar, Biometric Supervisor, Nalanda; Anshupriya, Biometric Supervisor, Patna; Abhishek Pandey, District Coordinator for Banka, Munger and Lakhisarai; and the Director of Crinex Digital Solutions.

According to the EOU, the accused adopted a similar modus operandi in both examinations and allegedly violated multiple contractual norms and examination protocols.

Investigators found that many biometric coordinators and operators appointed for the ASDO examination were themselves candidates appearing in the same examination, constituting a serious conflict of interest and a breach of rules.

The probe also uncovered that Sujal Kumar and Samir alias Manish Paswan, who were arrested in Munger, had earlier been accused in a biometric fraud and impersonation case linked to a constable recruitment examination registered at Gardanibagh Police Station in Patna.

Despite the allegations, they were reportedly reinstated without any proper criminal background verification.

Similarly, Chandan Kumar, a supervisor from Nalanda, had allegedly been removed earlier on misconduct charges, but no effective action had been taken against him.

The EOU further revealed that external personnel not included in the officially approved deployment list were assigned to examination centres at the last moment, violating established randomisation protocols.

In light of these findings, officials have submitted a proposal recommending the blacklisting of M/s Sai Educare Private Limited.

The investigation in Case No. 84/2026 registered at Mufassil Police Station in Begusarai also revealed that candidates in Chhapra and Nalanda districts were allegedly supplied answers through Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets during the examination.

Consequently, the EOU is now examining the role and possible technical lapses of personnel associated with M/s ECIL, the company contracted to install jammers at the examination centres.

To prevent future malpractice in major examinations, including the NEET UG 2026 re-test and upcoming constable recruitment examinations, the EOU has constituted a Special Cell to monitor the activities of individuals previously accused in examination fraud cases.

Apart from examination-related investigations, the EOU has intensified its anti-corruption operations in Bihar over the past two months.

Officials stated that four major disproportionate assets (DA) cases - Case Nos. 06, 08, 09 and 10/2026 - have been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Additionally, a new special branch has been established within the EOU to curb organised economic crimes in Bihar.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted, with the consent of the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, to gather intelligence on corruption within the department and ensure swift legal action against corrupt public servants.