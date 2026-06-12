Bengal: FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Communal Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making communally loaded and communally provocative statements at an election campaign rally in central Kolkata.

The FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station in central Kolkata, based on a complaint filed at Netaji Nagar Police Station in south Kolkata by Tushar Kanti Das on May 20.

Since the spot where the former Chief Minister reportedly made the statement comes under the jurisdiction of the Hare Street Police Station, the case was transferred there.

In his complaint, a copy of which is available with IANS, the complainant referred to a particular statement at a pre-election rally in which Banerjee was heard saying that if the people of a particular community united, there would have been havoc, and that was not happening since her party was in power.

The complainant claimed that although Banerjee did not name any particular community, her speech contained elements that could disturb communal harmony.

He further alleged that the remarks were provocative, violent and communal, likely to spread fear and hatred, cause misunderstandings, and disturb peace among multiple communities.

“These remarks were likely to have a profound impact on the minds of the common people. If this matter is not treated seriously, it could undermine communal harmony and disrupt the state's democratic environment. It is also against the Constitution of the country and violates the model code of conduct before elections. Hence, an impartial and transparent investigation into the matter should be conducted,” the complainant observed.

Earlier this month, another FIR was registered against Banerjee at Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station in Darjeeling district, based on a complaint lodged by a lawyer.

In that complaint, the lawyer accused the former Chief Minister of making statements allegedly implicating the Union Home Ministry and Home Minister Amit Shah by referring to the murder of Bangladesh national Osman Hadi at a protest meeting on Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata on June 2.